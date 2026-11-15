Dilip Ghosh Mocks Abhishek Banerjee Amid Ongoing Police FIR Probes

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday took a jibe at Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's appearance before Kolkata Police in connection with an FIR, saying that the police were now taking action on complaints against him. Speaking to reporters in Kharagpur, Ghosh said, "The police used to listen to them back when they were in power. Today, the police are taking action on the complaint filed against him." Dismissing allegations that the police is working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Ghosh added, " So the police have become the BJP's? Police is police. If you have a complaint against anyone, just file it. Whereas whole world has a complaint against you."

He further added that, "If you have a complaint against anyone, just file it. The whole world has a complaint against you." His remarks came a day after Banerjee on Saturday said he had "nothing to hide" after appearing before Kolkata Police in connection with a fresh FIR, adding that he has always responded to summons and will do so in future. Banerjee made the remarks after leaving Bhawanipore Police Station, where he appeared in connection with an FIR registered at Girish Park Police Station on October 31 over his alleged remarks against the police. He has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on November 20.