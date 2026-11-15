NHRC Summons Punjab Chief Secretary Over Fatal Bus Safety Violations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a Bench presided over by Member Priyank Kanoongo, has issued conditional summons to the Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab, over serious safety violations in buses operating under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana. The Commission has been pursuing passenger bus safety concerns across all States in India for over a year.

In its earlier proceedings, the NHRC had flagged recurring fatal accidents involving passenger and sleeper buses, structural deficiencies and violations of CIRT guidelines, and had called for urgent preventive measures. A subsequent complaint by the Network for Access to Justice & Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation highlighted serious safety concerns in buses deployed under Punjab's Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, including alleged unauthorised structural modifications, obstruction of emergency exits, and deficiencies in fire safety and emergency evacuation arrangements. The NHRC directed the Punjab Government to inspect all buses operating under the scheme and immediately withdraw vehicles that did not meet mandatory safety standards. However, the State Government failed to demonstrate effective action on these directions.

The subsequent collision between two buses under the same scheme in Tarn Taran on 14 November 2026, resulting in four reported deaths and injuries to around 30 people, has brought these concerns into sharp focus. Taking serious note of the continued non-compliance and the reported tragedy, the Commission deplored the lackadaisical approach of the authorities and issued a conditional summons to the Chief Secretary, Punjab, directing him to appear before the Commission. The Chief Secretary has been directed to submit details of bus inspections, safety compliance, corrective measures, action against non-compliant vehicles and a detailed report on the Tarn Taran accident. Failure to submit comprehensive reports by the stipulated deadline will require the Chief Secretary to appear before the Commission. The Commission has reiterated that passenger safety, particularly that of senior citizens and other vulnerable persons, is the direct responsibility of the State and regulatory authorities.

Earlier, Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba informed that the accident occurred when a motorcyclist was approaching from the wrong side, and one of the bus drivers swerved to avoid hitting him. Another bus was coming from the opposite direction, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles. The SSP said that a total of 22 people, including those who died and those injured, were affected in the incident. Casualties were reported, including four deaths, as 18 people sustained injuries of varying degrees. He said five of the injured were comparatively serious and had been referred to a hospital in Amritsar for further treatment. Of the remaining 13 injured people receiving treatment locally, eight had sustained very minor injuries. Medical examinations, including X-rays, were being conducted on the others to assess possible fractures.