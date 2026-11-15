Elina Svitolina Cruises Past Linda Noskova to Reach WTA Finals Clash

California [US], November 15 (ANI): Elina Svitolina outclassed Linda Noskova in the semifinals to book her WTA Finals title clash at California on Saturday. Svitolina wrapped up the semifinals in just 65 minutes, beating Noskova 6-2, 6-1 in a rather one-sided affair. This is her second win over the Czech star in the five one-on-one meetings, sending her to her third career final at the year-ending WTA finals event.

Having faced and lost to Mirra Andreeva, the other finalist, earlier this week, Svitolina heads into the title match with much more clarity about her plans after wins over Karolina Muchova, Aryna Sabalenka and Noskova. "She (Mirra) played really well. All the credit to her in that match," Svitolina told reporters. "Tomorrow I will have to do some homework and try to execute better, try to find the keys for the match, and hopefully I will play a better match," she added.

At 32 years of age, Svitolina is the oldest to reach the WTA Finals title clash since Venus Williams in 2017 and just the fourth player to do so after turning 32, joining Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams and Venus Williams. Svitolina is the 14th player to make it to three or more WTA Finals. Out of these 14 players, she and Gabriela Sabatini have never held the number one ranking. The 2026 French Open champion Mira, 19, outclassed Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to make it to the WTA Finals.

The win for Svitolina extended her season by another day, and she managed her 11th win against top-10 talent this year, matching her career-high of 2017. She will be finishing the season with more Top 10 wins this year than anyone else this year, irrespective of the result on the final. On if the biggest stages bring the best out of her, she said, "I do not know. Let the stats speak for it," Svitolina said. "I always rate this tournament very highly because you are playing with the best players. It is the highest stakes. And I am just really happy with the level and really happy that I have been able to come back after a tough opening match," she signed off. (ANI)