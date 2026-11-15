A video from Rajasthan's Udaipur has triggered widespread criticism on social media after a family was allegedly seen stopping their car inside a highway tunnel and bursting firecrackers. The incident reportedly took place inside the Chirwa Tunnel on National Highway 58.

The footage shows a white car parked inside the tunnel while people get out and set off firecrackers. What makes the incident particularly concerning is that other vehicles can be seen continuing to pass through the same stretch as the fireworks go off.

The video was reportedly recorded by another motorist travelling through the tunnel. It was subsequently shared on social media, where it quickly attracted attention. The incident has raised questions about how people can disregard basic road safety while celebrating festivals.

Why Bursting Firecrackers Inside A Highway Tunnel Is Dangerous

The incident has also highlighted the serious risks associated with bursting firecrackers inside enclosed spaces. Unlike open roads, highway tunnels have limited ventilation, which means smoke from fireworks may take longer to disperse.

As the firecrackers went off, smoke reportedly spread through the tunnel, potentially affecting visibility for motorists. Drivers approaching the area could struggle to identify vehicles, people or obstacles ahead, leaving them with very little time to react.

The situation becomes even more dangerous on highways, where vehicles generally travel at considerable speeds. A sudden reduction in visibility or an unexpected obstruction can lead to collisions involving multiple vehicles.

Apart from smoke, firecracker sparks can also pose additional risks to people and vehicles in the immediate surroundings. What might have been intended as a moment of celebration could therefore have endangered several unsuspecting commuters.

Internet Users Demand Strict Action Against The Family

The video has sparked strong reactions online, with several social media users questioning the family's decision to turn a busy highway tunnel into a place for fireworks.

Many have called for strict action against those involved, arguing that celebrations should never come at the cost of other people's safety. Some users have also demanded substantial financial penalties, with one suggesting that a fine of at least Rs 50,000 should be imposed.

Others pointed out that stopping a vehicle inside a highway tunnel without an emergency can itself create a dangerous situation, particularly when traffic continues to move through the passage.

The incident has also reignited conversations around civic responsibility and road discipline. While firecrackers are commonly associated with festive celebrations, choosing an enclosed and busy public road for such activities can put numerous lives at risk.

The viral video serves as a reminder that road safety is a shared responsibility and that a moment of entertainment should never become a potential danger for fellow commuters.