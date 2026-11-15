Mumbai's expensive real estate market is no secret, but a recent social media video has offered a glimpse into how some affluent families live in the city. A teenager has gone viral after giving content creator Arya Kothari a tour of his family's luxurious apartment in Juhu.

The interaction begins with Kothari approaching two young men on a Mumbai street and asking them about their monthly rent. While discussing their living arrangements, one of them casually reveals that he does not really pay rent because his family owns the apartment.

The conversation soon turns into an impromptu house tour. The teenager claims that the property measures approximately 5,000 square feet and is worth somewhere between Rs 18 crore and Rs 20 crore.

He also shares an interesting detail about the apartment's layout. The property reportedly had eight bedrooms initially, but the family later redesigned it into a four-bedroom home. The decision allowed them to create larger rooms and more spacious common areas.

The apartment features a formal living room, a separate dining area and an informal lounge where family members can spend time together.

Italian Glass Elevator, Indoor Garden And Private Spa: Inside The Lavish Home

While the apartment's estimated valuation caught viewers' attention, its elaborate interiors and exclusive features made the house tour even more interesting.

One of the standout features is an indoor garden reportedly designed by the teenager's mother. The green space includes several plants and a traditional stone fountain, creating a relaxing corner within the expansive apartment.

However, the most eye-catching attraction is arguably the open-roof glass elevator. According to the teenager, the customised installation was imported from Italy. A large chandelier positioned above the elevator shaft adds to the property's luxurious appearance.

The house also features a dedicated private spa room, allowing the family to enjoy a relaxing experience without stepping outside. There is a home theatre for entertainment, along with spacious bedrooms and walk-in wardrobes.

The teenager also gives viewers a glimpse of the apartment's balcony and city-facing views. From the thoughtfully designed interiors to the unusual elevator installation, the property reflects an extravagant lifestyle that is far removed from the everyday experience of most Mumbai residents.

Internet Reacts To Mumbai Teen's Luxury Apartment Tour

As the video circulated across social media, viewers were quick to share their reactions. While several users appreciated the apartment's architecture and interiors, others focused on the teenager's seemingly effortless acknowledgement of his family's wealth.

His response about not having to pay rent particularly caught people's attention, especially considering Mumbai's expensive housing market.

Some viewers appreciated that the teenager appeared aware of his privileged circumstances rather than complaining about his lifestyle. One social media user reportedly described him as humble despite his privileged background.

Another viewer appreciated his response when asked about the biggest challenge of living in such a property. Instead of identifying any inconvenience, the teenager reportedly said he did not think he had anything to complain about.

Others were more interested in the apartment's design, with several praising its interiors and overall aesthetic.

The discussion has also brought attention to the widening gap between property ownership and affordability in Mumbai. While a 5,000-square-foot apartment worth an estimated Rs 18-20 crore may be an extraordinary luxury for most residents, it is apparently home to one family's everyday life.

It is worth noting that the apartment's size and estimated market value are based on the teenager's statements in the viral video and have not been independently verified.