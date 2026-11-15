Jharkhand Celebrates Foundation Day Honouring Tribal Icon Birsa Munda

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Marking Jharkhand Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended heartfelt wishes to the people of the state, celebrating its rich tribal heritage, cultural diversity, and natural beauty. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, which coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. In an X post, the Prime Minister noted Jharkhand's vast potential in industries like mining and tourism, while expressing strong confidence in its future progress.

"Heartfelt wishes to all my brothers and sisters in Jharkhand on the state's Foundation Day! Our state is a unique blend of tribal pride, cultural diversity and natural wealth. Its dense forests, scenic waterfalls and historic sites enrich its distinctive identity," said the PM.

In another post, PM Modi also marked Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, paying deep reverence to the tribal icon, emphasising his enduring legacy of courage and sacrifice. President Draupadi Murmu also extended her wishes, calling it a land full of divine figures with a distinct identity rooted in its tribal culture.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also shared congratulatory messages, praising the state's natural splendour and industrious people. The Jharkhand government further marked the occasion by organising a 'Run for Cleanliness' starting at Bapu Vatika in Morhabadi.