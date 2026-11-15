Madurai Police have arrested an Instagram influencer and the father of the prime accused in connection with a major jewellery theft at a Tanishq showroom in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. Investigators have also recovered around 5 kg of the stolen jewellery, while the main suspect remains absconding.

The arrested influencer, identified as Meenakshi, is reportedly a close associate of the prime accused, S Nishanth. Police suspect she played a role in the planning of the heist and knew where some of the stolen ornaments had been concealed.

Nishanth's father, identified in reports as V Suresh, has also been arrested. Special police teams are continuing their search for Nishanth, who is believed to have fled after the robbery.

Influencer Allegedly Helped Conceal Stolen Jewellery

According to police, Meenakshi was aware of the location where the stolen ornaments had been hidden. Her alleged disclosure helped investigators recover approximately 5 kg of jewellery buried at Madakulam tank, on the outskirts of Madurai.

Meenakshi has a significant social media following and is known for posting product-related videos, including technology and promotional content. Nishanth has also appeared in videos with her and reportedly creates travel content.

Investigators are examining the alleged roles of both arrested suspects as they work to establish how the robbery was planned and executed.

Prime Accused Allegedly Visited Showroom Before Heist

The police suspect Nishanth had been to the jewelry showroom several times before the theft. These visits allegedly helped him study the premises and identify security weaknesses.

The theft was discovered on 12 November when employees arrived at the showroom to find missing jewelry in the display areas. CCTV footage reportedly showed a masked person entering the premises and escaping with the ornaments.

Investigators also are reviewing the suspects' movements and other surveillance footage to try and piece together the sequence of events.

The stolen valuables have been reported to include approximately 10 kg of gold jewellery and 1 kg of diamond ornaments, although the estimated quantity varied during the initial investigation.

Police have recovered around 5 kg of the stolen jewellery so far. The whereabouts of the remaining valuables are being investigated.

Madurai City Police have formed nine special teams to trace Nishanth and recover the remaining jewellery. The investigation is also looking into possible security lapses at the showroom, which had reportedly opened shortly before the theft.

The arrested suspects have been produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded to judicial custody, according to reports. Further details about the alleged roles of those involved are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.