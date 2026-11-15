Australia and Philippines Formalize Landmark Defence Cooperation Deal

By Sahil Pandey Manila [Philippines], November 15 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has underscored the deepening strategic alignment between Canberra and Manila following the formal signing of a landmark Defence Cooperation Agreement. The agreemet was signed at the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila. Highlighting the significance of the enhanced partnership on social media, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a post on X, "Australia and the Philippines are taking our work on defence to the next level. Thousands of Australians already train with the Philippines every year. And today, with the signing of the Defence Cooperation Agreement, we're taking that even further. Because building stronger ties with our neighbours makes Australia safer."

Building on this enhanced partnership, the Philippines and Australia have officially signed a landmark Defence Cooperation Arrangement (DCA) geared towards streamlining military coordination, boosting interoperability and accelerating humanitarian responses during natural calamities, Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. announced on Sunday. The formal signing ceremony took place on Sunday at the Eva Macapagal Cruise Terminal, Pier 15, Manila South Harbor, where Defence Secretary Teodoro and Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Marc Innes-Brown signed the agreement in the presence of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as reported by The Manila Times. Albanese witnessed the formalisation of the agreement during his visit to Manila for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

According to The Manila Times, the newly signed pact is designed to cut through bureaucratic red tape by simplifying administrative frameworks, ensuring that Australian forces can extend rapid assistance during emergency situations without encountering traditional procedural delays. Elaborating on the mechanics of the accord, Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. explained that the DCA establishes the operational mechanism needed to effectively implement the existing Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA).“The agreement makes us work faster. It streamlines the coordination process,” Teodoro said, adding that the arrangement successfully removes the hurdle of securing numerous clearances.“At least there will no longer be a need to secure multiple permits. Everything will be streamlined into a single process so our Australian allies can respond immediately during emergencies,” he stated, as noted by The Manila Times.

Beyond rapid disaster relief, the comprehensive arrangement is expected to expand bilateral collaboration across national defence, military equipment procurement and joint exercises encompassing naval, air and ground units from both nations. Coming shortly after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's arrival and amid the broader diplomatic gatherings surrounding the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, the high-profile signing underscores a shared commitment by Manila and Canberra to deepen bilateral defence ties and ensure enduring regional security, The Manila Times highlighted.