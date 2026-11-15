President Murmu Greets Nation on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended warm greetings to the citizens on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', marking the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, which coincides with Jharkhand's foundation day. In a post on X, President Murmu urged the citizens to honour the historical role of tribal communities while advancing toward shared progress.

"On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Dharti Aba, Lord Birsa Munda, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. This day is an opportunity to remember our rich tribal heritage and the historic contributions of tribal communities to the nation. I hope that all fellow citizens will preserve our invaluable heritage while moving forward on the path of inclusive development," she said.

Popularly revered as 'Dharti Aaba', Birsa Munda became a symbol of tribal resistance and pride. Despite his young age, he led a powerful movement against British oppression and gave the slogan 'Abua Dishum, Abua Raj', meaning 'Our land, our rule'. Moreover, the President also extended heartfelt wishes to the people of Jharkhand on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day. In a separate post on X, Murmu highlighted the state's legacy of revered leaders, including Birsa Munda. She also praised Jharkhand's residents for their hardwork, expressing confidence that they will stride to take the State to new heights of growth and development.

"My heartfelt wishes to all the residents of Jharkhand on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day. This land, home to divine figures such as Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda and great heroes such as Sidho-Kanhu, has a distinctive identity rooted in its rich tribal culture, vibrant folk traditions, and natural and mineral wealth. I hope that Jharkhand's hardworking and talented residents, cherishing their rich heritage, will take the state to new heights of development and prosperity," she said.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, which coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15, 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.