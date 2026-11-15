Yogi Adityanath Launches Distribution of 25 Lakh Tablets in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that a programme to distribute an additional 25 lakh tablets to young people is scheduled to be launched from Lucknow on Sunday, adding that over 60 lakh youths had already received smartphones and tablets under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Advancing the vision of 'Digital India', it has so far provided smartphones and tablets to more than 60 lakh young people through the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana. Continuing this journey, a programme to distribute an additional 25 lakh tablets will be launched from Lucknow today."

Highlighting the need to provide opportunities and modern resources to young people, CM Yogi said that today's youth wanted to progress through their talent and hard work. "Today's youth want to move ahead in the world through their talent and hard work. They need only opportunities and modern resources. But previous governments, instead of caring about the future of young people in Uttar Pradesh, kept them entangled in the politics of caste, region and family ties. There was no concrete initiative to support their talent with technology," he said.

आज का युवा अपनी प्रतिभा और परिश्रम से दुनिया में आगे बढ़ना चाहता है। उसे केवल अवसर और आधुनिक संसाधन चाहिए। लेकिन पूर्ववर्ती सरकारों ने उत्तर प्रदेश में युवाओं के भविष्य की चिंता करने के बजाय उन्हें जाति, क्षेत्र और परिवारवाद की राजनीति में उलझाए रखा। उनकी प्रतिभा को तकनीक का साथ देने की कोई ठोस पहल नहीं हुई। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के यशस्वी नेतृत्व में डबल इंजन सरकार ने इस स्थिति को बदला और 'डिजिटल इंडिया' के संकल्प को आगे बढ़ाते हुए स्वामी विवेकानन्द युवा सशक्तीकरण योजना के माध्यम से अब तक 60 लाख से अधिक युवाओं को स्मार्टफोन और टैबलेट प्रदान किए गए हैं। इसी यात्रा को आगे बढ़ाते हुए आज लखनऊ से 25 लाख अतिरिक्त टैबलेट के वितरण कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ होगा। हमारा प्रयास है कि संसाधनों का अभाव किसी युवा की प्रतिभा के आड़े न आए और उत्तर प्रदेश का हर नौजवान अपनी मेहनत से सफलता की नई कहानी लिखे। सभी लाभार्थियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 15, 2026

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the changes, saying, "Under the illustrious leadership of the respected Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, the double-engine government has changed this situation." Adityanath said the initiative aimed to ensure that a lack of resources did not hinder the potential of young people in the state. "Our effort is to ensure that a lack of resources does not stand in the way of any young person's talent, and that every young person in Uttar Pradesh writes a new story of success through their hard work. Heartfelt best wishes to all the beneficiaries," he added. (ANI)