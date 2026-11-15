There is a culture of fear underneath Gurugram's tall skyscrapers. Gurugram, also referred to be the nation's Millennium City, has a dark side that is unavoidable despite its glittering lights. The satellite city, which borders Delhi, often scores well in the National Capital Region's perception-based crime indexes and some urban crimes.

This was brought to light once more when a terrifying story of a couple in Gurugram appeared on social media. The pair was allegedly followed by a vehicle for about a kilometer on Diwali night close to Sector 70.

Shubham Jain, a resident of Gurugram, shared and described the incident, saying it was a terrifying chase on Diwali night, when a car allegedly followed him and his wife, repeatedly attempting to stop their car, and eventually made it to the gates of their housing society before being stopped by security.

The incident, according to Jain, happened on Darbaripur Road near Sector 70 in Gurugram at about 11.55 PM. He posted a number of postings on X along with dashcam (dashboard camera) recordings of the incident.

It's finally hit home. On Diwali Night around 11:55 PM in the night I was returning back home with my wife, just 1 km away from home on Darbaripur Road, Sector 70 SPR i was tailed and chased like a full movie scene

At first I thought it was just someone trying to overtake.

2/N

- Shubham Jain (@shubham80793) November 13, 2026

Recounting the series of events, Jain said, "At first I thought it was just someone trying to overtake. Then when the first time the car overtook and the guys tried to get down after abrupt braking in front of the car, I realised something was off. I kept on gunning the car until I reached my society's gates and till that time the car had already tried to cut across and stop me."

"I kept on gunning the car until I reached my society's gates and till that time the car had already tried to cut across and stop me," Shubham stated in describing the event. He added,“As I type this, I still get chills. Jain claims that the car followed him all the way to his society's entrance, when security guards intervened.”

@gurgaonpolice @police_haryana @DGPHaryana @TrafficGGM @DC_Gurugram @GauriSarin The guys were stopped by security at the gates and had the audacity to stop there for 20 mins and fight with the security to let him pass.

5/N Shubham Jain (@shubham80793) November 13, 2026

"The guys were stopped by security at the gates and had the audacity to stop there for 20 mins and fight with the security to let him pass," Jain wrote.

Gurugram Police Responds

Jain's tweet alerted the Gurugram Police to the incident, and they have requested that he provide them with further information.

"We have taken note of this. Please share the details of your registered complaint and your contact information via DM for prompt necessary action," Gurugram Police said in their response to Shubham's X post.

@shubham80793 We have taken note of this. Please share the details of your registered complaint and your contact information via DM for prompt necessary action.

Jai Hind.

- Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) November 14, 2026

The event has gone viral on social media, sparking worries about nighttime travelers' security and road safety.