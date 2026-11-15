National Pharmacy Week 2026 Celebrated in Guwahati to Combat AMR Risk

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 15 (ANI): The state-level celebration of National Pharmacy Week 2026, organised under the aegis of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), New Delhi, was held with immense enthusiasm and grandeur on Saturday at Assam Don Bosco University, Sonapur, Guwahati. This year's campaign revolved around the pivotal theme of "Swasth Bharat: Combatting Antimicrobial Resistance" ("Healthy India: Combatting Antimicrobial Resistance").

The proceedings commenced with the rendition of the National Anthem, followed by a vibrant traditional Bihu dance performance that showcased Assam's rich cultural heritage to warmly welcome the visiting dignitaries. Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, Jashubhai Hirabhai Chaudhari, Vice-President of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), observed that the robust policies and developmental initiatives of the Central Government have ushered in a transformative wave across the nation, particularly in Northeast India.

He noted that the massive congregation of pharmacists and scholars at the event stands as a testament to the country's holistic progress and development. The organising committee extended profound gratitude and appreciation to Jose Palely, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Don Bosco University, for facilitating and hosting this landmark state-level celebration. The event was also elevated by the distinguished presence of Ranjib Sarma, Senior Spokesperson and Social Media In-charge of the Assam State BJP; Mohd. Bashir, PCI National Coordinator; Antony Laloo, PCI Member from Meghalaya; alongside the President, Secretary, Registrar, and executive members of the Assam Pharmacy Council.

The conclave witnessed an unprecedented turnout, bringing together approximately 2,000 pharmacy science students and delegates from 34 premier pharmacy institutions across Assam and Meghalaya. Notable participating institutions included Pragjyotishpur University, Assam University, Assam Down Town University, Girijanada Choudhary University, Dibrugarh University, and Krishnaguru Adhyatmik University.

As a highlight of the celebration, an engaging inter-institutional poster-making competition was organised for the participating pharmacy students. Sailendra Pandey, Pranta Prachar Pramukh of Sanskar Bharati Assam, attended the special prize distribution ceremony as a guest speaker to felicitate the winners and foster mental resilience and professional ethos among the youth.

Delivering an evocative keynote address, Pandey drew compelling parallels from Indian philosophical heritage and ancient epics. He remarked that just as Lord Hanuman navigated insurmountable odds during the Treta Yuga to retrieve the life-saving Sanjeevani Booti for Lakshmana, modern pharmacists execute an equally vital and responsible duty in society. He emphasised that without the indispensable support of a pharmacist, the clinical endeavours of physicians and the recovery of patients remain incomplete, mirroring the plight of Rama and Lakshmana without the Sanjeevani.

Underscoring the ethical gravity of pharmaceutical science, Pandey stated that a compound acts as a life-saving medicine only when administered in the right proportion and standard; otherwise, it risks turning into a fatal poison-a responsibility pharmacists consistently uphold through their unwavering dedication. Paying glowing tributes to the frontline pharmacy professionals of Assam for their selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that their sacrifices will remain etched in public memory for generations. He urged budding pharmacists to internalise Lord Hanuman's promptness and spirit of service, hailing the massive gathering of pharmacy students in the Northeast as a historic and proud milestone.

In the concluding session, the event's State Convener, PCI Member, and Deputy Director of the Pharmacy Department (Government of Assam), Sudhir Chandra Saha, extended his heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for ensuring the grand success of the conclave. He urged existing pharmacists and aspiring students to continue organising such awareness initiatives to foster a scientific temperament among the public regarding Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and the rational use of medicines. Calling upon everyone to leverage the public healthcare schemes of the Central and State Governments, he appealed for a collective commitment toward building a healthy, resilient Assam and a prosperous India. The state-level celebration concluded on a high note with a renewed pledge to combat Antimicrobial Resistance and a vote of thanks to the media fraternity for their support.