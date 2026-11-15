Hun Manet Urges Thai Border Talks at Francophonie Summit
(MENAFN) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Sunday pressed for a restart of joint border surveying and demarcation with Thailand at the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, with French President Emmanuel Macron in attendance. King Norodom Sihamoni presided over the two-day gathering.
Manet said the frontier with Thailand was delimited more than a century ago and should be “respected in accordance with international law,” a Cambodian daily reported.
Cambodia and Thailand fought two rounds of deadly border clashes last year before agreeing to a ceasefire that took effect on Dec. 27. Manet said the fighting cost lives and drove families from their homes.
“About 20,000 Cambodians are still unable to return home. Their return, in safety and dignity, remains our priority,” he said.
The prime minister thanked the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other international partners for backing the ceasefire, dialogue and adherence to international law.
“No border shall be changed by force or faits accomplis. Respect for international law safeguards the security of all States, large and small,” he said.
Manet also floated a new conflict-prevention mechanism inside the Francophonie community.
“I propose a Francophone prevention and mediation network. At the request of states, it could support dialogue before violence flares up,” he added.
The summit drew leaders and representatives from roughly 20 countries to address political and cooperation issues. The Francophonie grouping promotes cooperation among French-speaking nations in education, cultural exchange and economic partnerships. Participants are also slated to tour Siem Reap province.
Macron, traveling with his wife, Brigitte Macron, is making the first visit to Cambodia by a French president since Francois Mitterrand went in 1993. Sihamoni and Macron are also expected to inaugurate the restored West Mebon temple at Angkor, after 14 years of joint Franco-Cambodian restoration work.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a video address to the summit, urged greater investment in peace, stressing diplomacy, respect for international law and reform of the international financial system. He warned that many countries are being forced to choose between servicing debt and meeting their people’s needs, and called for stronger international backing for diplomacy and a fairer global financial system.
“Peace is our best investment,” Guterres said.
He also called for a bigger decision-making role for women and young people, and for permanent African representation on the UN Security Council.
Manet said the frontier with Thailand was delimited more than a century ago and should be “respected in accordance with international law,” a Cambodian daily reported.
Cambodia and Thailand fought two rounds of deadly border clashes last year before agreeing to a ceasefire that took effect on Dec. 27. Manet said the fighting cost lives and drove families from their homes.
“About 20,000 Cambodians are still unable to return home. Their return, in safety and dignity, remains our priority,” he said.
The prime minister thanked the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other international partners for backing the ceasefire, dialogue and adherence to international law.
“No border shall be changed by force or faits accomplis. Respect for international law safeguards the security of all States, large and small,” he said.
Manet also floated a new conflict-prevention mechanism inside the Francophonie community.
“I propose a Francophone prevention and mediation network. At the request of states, it could support dialogue before violence flares up,” he added.
The summit drew leaders and representatives from roughly 20 countries to address political and cooperation issues. The Francophonie grouping promotes cooperation among French-speaking nations in education, cultural exchange and economic partnerships. Participants are also slated to tour Siem Reap province.
Macron, traveling with his wife, Brigitte Macron, is making the first visit to Cambodia by a French president since Francois Mitterrand went in 1993. Sihamoni and Macron are also expected to inaugurate the restored West Mebon temple at Angkor, after 14 years of joint Franco-Cambodian restoration work.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a video address to the summit, urged greater investment in peace, stressing diplomacy, respect for international law and reform of the international financial system. He warned that many countries are being forced to choose between servicing debt and meeting their people’s needs, and called for stronger international backing for diplomacy and a fairer global financial system.
“Peace is our best investment,” Guterres said.
He also called for a bigger decision-making role for women and young people, and for permanent African representation on the UN Security Council.
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