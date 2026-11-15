Baking powder and baking soda may look similar, but they are not the same. Both are commonly used in baking, yet they work differently. Understanding their differences can help you choose the right ingredient for perfect results.

People use baking soda and baking powder to make cakes at home or to make bhajji batter fluffy. Both look the same. That is why many people mistake them for the same thing. But when it comes to how they work, the difference is huge. If you use one instead of the other, the taste of the food changes. So what is the difference between these two? Let's see what to use for what...

We also call baking soda cooking soda. Its scientific name is bicarbonate. Baking soda doesn't work on its own. It needs acidic foods like curd, buttermilk, lemon juice, or vinegar to work. If you don't mix it with these, baking soda won't work properly. Plus, the food will taste bitter.

Baking powder is a complete mixture. It contains baking soda, an acid in powder form, and a little corn flour to absorb moisture. It is neutral. You don't need to add any acidic ingredients from outside. As soon as it touches a little water or milk, and then the heat of the oven/stove, it reacts on its own and makes the batter rise. It is also called double-acting. It is mostly used for things like cakes.

Baking soda is very strong. It is 3-4 times more powerful than baking powder. It starts working as soon as you add acid. So you should use it very little, like a pinch or a quarter spoon. Also, don't leave batter with baking soda outside for long, cook it immediately. Otherwise, the batter will spoil.

When it comes to baking powder, it is a bit milder compared to baking soda. It rises once when it gets wet, and again when it gets heated. You can use it in a slightly larger quantity, up to 1 teaspoon. Since it fully works only when heated, it's okay if it takes a little time.

Use baking soda to make everyday snacks like bhajjis, bondas, and pakoras crispy and fluffy; to ferment idli and dosa batter quickly; to cook chickpeas and rajma faster, and in making banana bread, chocolate cakes, and cookies that use curd or buttermilk.

Use baking powder to make sponge cakes, cup cakes, and muffins soft without using any acidic ingredients, just milk, eggs, and maida; and in making pancakes, waffles, and biscuits.