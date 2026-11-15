If you are planning to buy an electric scooter in India, range is definitely your top priority. Right from a model that claims a massive 400 km IDC range to another that offers 265 km.

Rising petrol prices push many to switch to electric scooters to save on daily running costs. But range anxiety hits hard for first-time buyers wondering how far a single charge will take them. Indian EV market responds with solid options. Simple Energy offers the Simple Ultra with a claimed 400 km range, while Ola brings the S1 Pro+ with 320 km. The Simple One also joins the list with a solid 265 km range.Bengaluru-based Simple Energy grabs the spotlight with the Simple Ultra electric scooter. The company packs a massive 6.5 kWh battery into this machine. It claims a whopping 400 km range on a full charge. The scooter hits a top speed of 115 kmph and sprints from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds. Features include a 7-inch digital display, traction control, and multiple riding modes. Priced around ₹2,34,999 (ex-showroom), it stands as a premium option for heavy commuters.Ola Electric enters the high-range battle with the S1 Pro+ model. A 5.2 kWh battery powers this popular scooter. The company claims an IDC range of 320 km on a single charge. It reaches a top speed of 130 kmph and does 0-40 kmph in a quick 2.1 seconds. Riders get four modes: Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. Charging from 0 to 80 percent takes about 4.5 hours. Priced at ₹1,79,999 (ex-showroom), it offers a strong balance of range and speed.Simple Energy secures another spot with the Simple One electric scooter. A 5 kWh battery drives this sleek model. It promises an IDC range of 265 km per charge. The scooter touches 115 kmph and clocks 0-40 kmph in 2.55 seconds. Key features include traction control, regenerative braking, navigation, and music controls. A 0-80 percent charge takes around 5 hours 20 minutes. It costs ₹2,04,999 (ex-showroom), making it a feature-rich choice.Buyers need to understand how EV range works before making a decision. Companies test these scooters under ideal IDC (Indian Driving Cycle) conditions. Real-world range drops depending on your speed, riding style, pillion weight, traffic, and weather. Riding constantly in Hyper mode drains the battery much faster than Eco mode. Hard acceleration and sudden braking also reduce your total distance. Always test ride the scooter, check charging network availability, and verify battery warranty before focusing solely on the maximum claimed range.