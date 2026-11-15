Union Minister Credits PM Modi for Curbing Terrorism and Naxalism

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said terrorism had been brought under control and Naxalism eradicated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the improvement in the country's security environment. Speaking in Jodhpur, Shekhawat said India had earlier witnessed frequent terrorist incidents due to what he described as the weak resolve of those in the highest positions of government. He also claimed that nearly a third of the country was affected by Naxalism.

"The way terrorism had become entrenched in India-exacerbated by the weak resolve of those in the highest echelons of government-led to frequent terrorist incidents across the country. Nearly a third of India was reeling under the scourge of Naxalism," he said. Shekhawat said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, terrorism had been brought under control and Naxalism had been completely eradicated, adding that the country was witnessing an improved security environment.“However, under the strong leadership of PM Modi, not only has terrorism been brought under control, but Naxalism has also been comprehensively and completely eradicated. This shift – an environment of security – is something we can all clearly see,” the Union Minister said.

Shekhawat also highlighted India's economic performance amid challenging global conditions, including geopolitical tensions, wars and disruptions in supply chains. He said India had maintained its position as the world's fastest-growing economy despite the global challenges. "Even amidst challenging global conditions-geopolitical turbulence, wars, tensions, and disrupted supply chains-India has defied global trends to maintain its position as the world's fastest-growing economy," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the ban on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), led by fugitive preacher Dr Zakir Naik, declaring the organisation an unlawful association for another five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing its alleged involvement in activities prejudicial to the country's security, communal harmony and secular fabric. In a post on X, the Office of the Home Minister Amit Shah said,"In steadfast adherence to PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of zero tolerance towards terrorism and anti-national activities, MHA extends the ban on the Islamic Research Foundation as an unlawful association under the UAPA. Led by fugitive terror preacher Dr Zakir Naik, the organisation has been involved in sinister anti-India designs, including inciting communal hatred and promoting terrorism. The group has been found to be propagating a venomous ideology of terrorism and separatism, instigating violent unrest, encouraging the regrouping of absconding terrorists and fomenting communal discord."

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the IRF had been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the country, with the potential to disturb peace and communal harmony and disrupt the secular fabric of the country. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah called on Pakistan to end terrorism and choose dialogue to resolve outstanding issues, amid a series of security incidents in the Union Territory. "Terrorism exists, but we must not be intimidated by it. Kashmir was, is, and will always remain a part of India. I have always told Pakistan: put an end to terrorism. Terrorism will lead nowhere. Choose the path of dialogue; that is the only way a solution can be found. We were once part of the same nation. We must revive SAARC so that we can all sit together, resolve our issues, and move toward progress," Abdullah said.