A 40-year-old man in Vicksburg, Mississippi, killed his 53-year-old wife and then went on Facebook Live to admit to it before taking his own life on November 13, according to police.

Cedric Garrett is alleged to have killed Valtricia Garrett and then broadcast the admission while sitting in a vehicle with her body beside him.

He eventually drove to the rear of the Vicksburg Convalescent Home, a facility where his mother reportedly worked.

Police arrived at the location around 9 am and spent roughly 20 minutes trying to talk him into surrendering. Chief Larry Burns said officers believed they were making headway towards a peaceful outcome before Garrett turned the weapon on himself.

His wife was found dead inside the vehicle.

The case has drawn attention because of a documented history of domestic violence between the two. Garrett had been arrested on domestic violence charges in 2017 and 2018, and another report had been filed only a few months before the killing.

According to Valtricia's brother, she had already separated from Garrett and was trying to move forward with her life.

She was a mother and a grandmother, described by relatives as someone who would help anyone. Her family had buried their mother roughly 30 days before her death and were preparing for a second funeral within weeks.

The circumstances have raised questions about what more could have been done. With a documented history of domestic violence on record, the case has prompted discussion about the protections available to a person attempting to leave a relationship, and whether families, law enforcement and communities are responding early enough.