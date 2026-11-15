The iconic Los Angeles City Hall came alive with the colours, music and traditions of India as the Los Angeles City Council celebrated Diwali, the Festival of Lights, on November 13, 2026. Hosted by Hon. Nithya Raman, Mayor-elect of Los Angeles and City Councilmember, the special celebration brought together Consul General of India Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, members of the Los Angeles City Council, distinguished guests and the vibrant Indian-American community.

Mayor-elect Raman warmly welcomed the Consul General back to City Hall, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening India–Los Angeles relations. The occasion reflected Los Angeles' rich multicultural character and the growing contributions of the Indian-American community to the city's civic, economic and cultural life.

The celebrations featured vibrant performances of Carnatic music, Tabla, Indian classical dance and Bhangra, showcasing the diversity of India's artistic traditions. Councilmembers including John Lee joined hundreds of representatives of various Indian-American community organizations in the programme.

In a significant gesture, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously adopted a special resolution recognising Diwali, extending warm wishes to all Angelenos celebrating the festival and honouring the diverse and invaluable contributions of South Asian communities to the City of Los Angeles. The resolution recognised Diwali's universal message of the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, and its enduring values of kindness, generosity, compassion, unity, gratitude and goodwill. It also acknowledged Diwali's significance as a celebration transcending religious boundaries, bringing communities together in a shared spirit of peace, prosperity and happiness.

A special highlight was the presentation of a Certificate of Recognition to Dr. K. J. Srinivasa by Mayor-elect Nithya Raman on behalf of the City of Los Angeles, honouring his leadership as the inaugural Consul General of India in Los Angeles. The citation acknowledged his extensive engagement with communities across Southern California, Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada, and his efforts to build new bridges between Los Angeles and India in trade, technology and culture. It particularly recognised his contribution as Los Angeles prepares to welcome the world for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, observing that his leadership embodies the spirit of bringing people together, giving traditions a wider audience and looking towards new beginnings.

In his remarks, Dr. Srinivasa warmly congratulated Mayor-elect Raman on her election and conveyed his best wishes for her forthcoming tenure. Fondly recalling his first welcome at City Hall during the Diwali celebrations in 2025, shortly after assuming office, he thanked her and the City Council for their continued friendship, encouragement and support for the Indian-American community.

The Consul General reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the incoming Los Angeles administration to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, innovation, education, creative industries and cultural exchanges, including exploring new opportunities for collaboration ahead of LA28. He highlighted the Indian-American diaspora's vital role as a bridge between the world's two largest democracies, strengthening economic partnerships, cultural understanding and people-to-people connections. The celebration underscored the growing importance of India–Los Angeles engagement within the broader India–US strategic partnership and demonstrated how cultural diplomacy can foster lasting relationships between nations and communities. Reflecting Diwali's timeless message of hope, harmony and togetherness, the occasion reaffirmed a shared commitment to building a future of greater friendship, cooperation and prosperity.