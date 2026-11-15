Ananya Panday is grabbing attention with a fun moment from the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. A new promo featuring the actress and entrepreneur-singer Ananya Birla has sparked curiosity, particularly after Birla teased Panday over her phone calls to people from her past.

Ananya Panday Video CallsKartik Aaryan

In the promo, host Karan Johar introduces a fun phone-call challenge for the guests. During the segment, Ananya Panday attempts to connect with a few familiar faces, including Aditya Roy Kapur and Ishaan Khatter.

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However, it is her video call to Kartik Aaryan that becomes one of the highlights of the clip. The unexpected moment catches attention, considering the actress's previously reported link-ups with the actors.

As Panday continues with the challenge, Ananya Birla cannot resist pulling her leg. Her playful reaction adds humour to the interaction and makes the segment even more interesting.

Ananya Birla's 'Exes' Remark Steals The Show

Reacting to Ananya Panday's calls, Birla jokingly teases her by bringing up her exes. The remark leaves the conversation entertaining and gives viewers a glimpse of the playful equation shared by the two guests.

Ananya Panday has previously been linked to Kartik Aaryan and Ishaan Khatter, while her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur also made headlines. However, the actress has generally kept her personal life private.

The promo has generated interest among viewers, with the phone-call challenge becoming a talking point even before the episode's release.

Shanaya Kapoor Makes A Surprise Appearance

The promo also features a surprise appearance by Shanaya Kapoor, who joins the conversation. The segment includes light-hearted moments and celebrity discussions, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming episode.

With Ananya Birla's teasing remark and Panday's unexpected video call to Kartik Aaryan, the new promo has certainly given fans something to talk about. Viewers will be keen to see what else unfolds when the episode premieres.