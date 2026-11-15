Roadies 5.0 contestant Shambhavi Sharma has made shocking revelations about her troubled marriage, claiming that the mental trauma she experienced left her feeling trapped and hopeless. During her appearance on MTV Roadies 21: Rebirth, she opened up about giving up her successful career for love, financial struggles in Australia and allegedly facing mental and physical abuse in her relationship.

Shambhavi Sharma Gave Up Career At 21 For Love

Shambhavi revealed that she entered a relationship at 18 and got married at the age of 21. Just three months after her wedding, she moved to Australia with her husband, leaving behind her established career in India.

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The former Roadies contestant said she was earning well through MTV but decided to give up everything for her relationship. However, things reportedly became difficult after she moved abroad. She recalled facing financial struggles, losing her identity and having to survive on bread and water at one point because she did not have enough money.

'I Was In A Cage': Shambhavi Recalls Mental Abuse

Speaking about her relationship, Shambhavi said she eventually became financially responsible for the household and also became the primary applicant for their visa. She alleged that her husband became insecure about her professional success and questioned her character and integrity.

Describing her experience, she said, "I wore pants in my relationship." She further recalled feeling trapped and described the period as extremely difficult.

Shambhavi Sharma Reveals She Planned Suicide Twice

The most disturbing revelation came when Shambhavi spoke about the impact of the alleged abuse on her mental health. She said the constant pressure, exhaustion and emotional trauma left her feeling completely lost.

The actress revealed that she had even planned to end her life twice during that difficult phase. She eventually returned to India and rebuilt her professional life, pursuing law and becoming a practising lawyer at the Delhi High Court.

Interestingly, Shambhavi continues to follow Suraj Berry, son of actor Sudesh Berry, on Instagram. While reports have linked the two, she did not explicitly name her husband during the conversation. She has also not publicly clarified the current status of their relationship.