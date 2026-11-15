Man Accused of Stabbing Colleague Injured in Bulandshahr Encounter

A man accused of stabbing his female colleague was injured in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday after he allegedly opened fire at a police team during an operation to recover the weapon used in the assault, police said. According to Khurja Circle Officer (CO) Anil Shahi, the accused, identified as Asad, allegedly attacked his female colleague with a knife on Saturday afternoon, leaving her injured. The victim was subsequently rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, police launched an operation to trace the accused and subsequently arrested him. During the investigation, Asad was taken to a location identified by him to recover the weapon allegedly used in the stabbing. However, when the police team reached the spot, the accused allegedly retrieved a concealed country-made pistol (tamancha) and opened fire at the personnel. The police retaliated, during which Asad sustained bullet injuries to both legs. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Today in the afternoon, a boy named Asad attacked his female colleague with a knife, leaving her injured. She was sent to the hospital. Later, Asad was arrested, and he was taken to a location pointed out by him to recover the weapon used in the attack. There, he opened fire on the police using a country-made pistol (tamancha) he had hidden earlier. In retaliatory firing by the police, he sustained bullet injuries in both legs," he said.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, an empty cartridge and the knife allegedly used in the initial attack from the accused. Confirming the recovery, Shahi said that an FIR had been registered and further legal proceedings were underway. "A country-made pistol, an empty cartridge, and the knife used in the incident have been recovered from him. An FIR has been registered, necessary legal action is being taken, and the accused has been sent to the hospital for treatment," he said.