Megaspeed Chief Faces Travel Restrictions Amid China Chip Export Concerns
(MENAFN) Singaporean authorities reportedly retained Alice Huang's passport for eight months after confiscating it in June 2025, while attempting to secure US assistance in investigating the suspected diversion of advanced American-made semiconductor chips to China.
The investigation centers on the possible transfer of sophisticated Nvidia processors to China, an issue that has attracted renewed attention amid allegations involving Alice Huang, the former head of Megaspeed, and former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, alongside questions surrounding potential espionage activities.
A source familiar with the investigation indicated that Singapore received limited practical support from Washington while Alice Huang remained in the country. Requests for assistance reportedly went largely unanswered, with no significant cooperation provided to date.
The Singaporean government confirmed earlier this week that it had formally approached both the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seeking assistance with the case.
Alice Huang has also been named in several media reports as an alleged Chinese intelligence operative. These allegations have emerged alongside a controversy surrounding an alleged extramarital relationship with Jensen Huang, which reportedly contributed to his departure from the company he had led for more than three decades.
The investigation centers on the possible transfer of sophisticated Nvidia processors to China, an issue that has attracted renewed attention amid allegations involving Alice Huang, the former head of Megaspeed, and former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, alongside questions surrounding potential espionage activities.
A source familiar with the investigation indicated that Singapore received limited practical support from Washington while Alice Huang remained in the country. Requests for assistance reportedly went largely unanswered, with no significant cooperation provided to date.
The Singaporean government confirmed earlier this week that it had formally approached both the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seeking assistance with the case.
Alice Huang has also been named in several media reports as an alleged Chinese intelligence operative. These allegations have emerged alongside a controversy surrounding an alleged extramarital relationship with Jensen Huang, which reportedly contributed to his departure from the company he had led for more than three decades.
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