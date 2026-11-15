UPS Cargo Jet, Copa Airliner Collide on Miami Airport Taxiway
(MENAFN) A UPS cargo plane and a Copa Airlines passenger jet struck each other on the ground at Miami International Airport in Florida late Saturday, triggering an emergency response, according to local media.
Airport officials reported no injuries, a US broadcaster said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue identified the aircraft as a UPS Boeing 767 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737.
The impact came around 9:15 p.m. local time (0215 GMT Sunday), when one plane arriving and another departing made contact at the intersection of two taxiways, said Greg Chin, the airport’s communications director. “There are no reported injuries,” Chin told a local US broadcaster in a statement.
Chin said aircraft were being rerouted to other taxiways and that airport operations were not disrupted.
UPS Flight 358 was set to leave Miami for Bogota, Colombia. Copa Airlines Flight 427 was inbound from Panama City, Panama, the carrier’s home base.
The collision came as Miami International Airport was still grappling with delays and cancellations after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered an unusual nationwide ground stop on Friday. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned that normal operations would not return quickly, as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews across the country.
Federal Aviation Administration chief Bryan Bedford, however, said Saturday that the US flight schedule was expected to normalize by the end of Sunday.
Airport officials reported no injuries, a US broadcaster said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue identified the aircraft as a UPS Boeing 767 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737.
The impact came around 9:15 p.m. local time (0215 GMT Sunday), when one plane arriving and another departing made contact at the intersection of two taxiways, said Greg Chin, the airport’s communications director. “There are no reported injuries,” Chin told a local US broadcaster in a statement.
Chin said aircraft were being rerouted to other taxiways and that airport operations were not disrupted.
UPS Flight 358 was set to leave Miami for Bogota, Colombia. Copa Airlines Flight 427 was inbound from Panama City, Panama, the carrier’s home base.
The collision came as Miami International Airport was still grappling with delays and cancellations after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered an unusual nationwide ground stop on Friday. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned that normal operations would not return quickly, as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews across the country.
Federal Aviation Administration chief Bryan Bedford, however, said Saturday that the US flight schedule was expected to normalize by the end of Sunday.
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