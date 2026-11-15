Banner

HashTurn Announces MemoReply, an AI-Powered Client Communication Assistant for Freelancers and Agencies

- Zeeshan Bilal, CEO of HashTurn LLCGRANBURY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HashTurn LLC, a technology and business automation company, today announced the development of MemoReply, an AI-powered client communication assistant designed to help freelancers and agencies manage client conversations more efficiently.Freelancers and agency professionals often communicate with multiple clients across different projects and platforms. Keeping track of previous discussions, project requirements, pricing, deadlines, and client preferences can become challenging, particularly when managing several conversations simultaneously.MemoReply is being developed to address this challenge through AI-powered conversation memory and contextual reply assistance.The planned Chrome extension will help users maintain relevant context from previous client interactions and use that information to prepare more personalized and context-aware responses. Rather than starting every conversation from scratch, users will be able to benefit from remembered information when responding to clients.Making Client Communication More Context-AwareMemoReply is being designed with freelancers, agencies, and independent professionals in mind, particularly those who manage ongoing client relationships through online platforms.Its planned capabilities include:Persistent Conversation Memory: Retaining relevant context from previous client interactions.AI-Powered Reply Assistance: Preparing responses based on conversation history and available context.Contextual Understanding: Helping users maintain continuity across ongoing client discussions.Human-Controlled Responses: Allowing users to review and edit AI-generated replies before sending them.Browser-Based Experience: Providing assistance through a Chrome extension without requiring users to maintain their own remote desktop environment.A Different Approach to AI CommunicationThe company aims to make AI-powered communication assistance accessible to independent professionals and growing agencies without introducing complicated workflows.AvailabilityMemoReply is currently in development, with its initial product experience planned around a browser-based Chrome extension. Further information about availability, features, and launch updates will be announced through its official channels. For more information, visit .About HashTurn LLCHashTurn LLC is a technology and business automation company focused on helping businesses simplify operations through intelligent automation, artificial intelligence, and custom software solutions. The company works with technologies including Microsoft Power Platform, workflow automation, AI integrations, and custom business applications to help organizations reduce repetitive work and improve operational efficiency.

Zeeshan Bilal

HashTurn LLC

+1 585-502-9662

Visit us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HashTurn Announces MemoReply, an AI-Powered Client Communication Assistant for Freelancers and Agencies News Provided By HashTurn PVT LTD November 14, 2026, 19:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.