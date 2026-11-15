Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

Dr. Claire Kim, prosthodontist at Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio operatory

Veneers and crowns planned with the airway and the bite - beauty designed on function, by a prosthodontist and an airway dentist working as one team.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A smile makeover usually begins with photographs and shade tabs. At Tribeca Dental Studio it begins with how the patient breathes and how the jaws meet - because a beautiful smile built on an unstable bite does not stay beautiful. Crowns chip, veneers debond, jaw joints ache, and the case is redone. The practice's aesthetic work is led by its prosthodontist, Dr. Claire Kim, and planned together with the practice's airway dentistry team, on a principle the practice states plainly: aesthetics reach their best results when they are designed on function.

The prosthodontist's role is the architecture of the smile itself. Crowns and veneers are planned case by case for the individual face - the proportions of the teeth, the vertical dimension that supports the lips and the lower face, the way light moves across porcelain and zirconia - rather than selected from a standard set of shapes. It is specialist work: prosthodontics is the dental specialty of restoring and replacing teeth, and it is the difference between a smile that was decorated and a smile that was engineered.

The airway role is what most aesthetic practices never bring into the room. The position of the jaws and the space for the tongue decide not only how a bite functions but how a patient sleeps and breathes. Designing a full set of crowns or veneers without that evaluation can narrow what should have been protected. At Tribeca Dental Studio the aesthetic plan is checked against the patient's airway and bite - and where the bite itself must be corrected first, orthodontic and airway treatment are part of the practice, in the same building. The result is a smile designed to look its best because it was built to work: stable joints, a protected airway, restorations under balanced forces that are made to last.

That combination has made the practice a destination. Its aesthetic services are chosen by executives, performers and VIP patients, and by patients who travel from across the country and around the world to have their smiles done in Tribeca - drawn by specialist-level prosthodontics delivered with an airway dentist's eye, at fees well below the city's highest-end practices.

"A crown is not a cap you glue on. It is the visible end of everything underneath it - the bite, the joints, the airway," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "Dr. Kim is a wonderful prosthodontist, and she does not work alone on a case: she plans with our airway team, so the smile we design is the smile that lasts. Patients who can go anywhere in the world for this work choose Tribeca because the aesthetics and the function arrive together."

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Tribeca Dental Studio, 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007 -

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Tribeca Dental Studio Announces Smile Design Built on Prosthodontics and Airway Dentistry News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 14, 2026, 19:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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