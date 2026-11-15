On Nov. 16, The DEN Meditation hosts Chad Lawson for a Steinway baby grand performance of Decca album selections, guided meditation, and breathwork.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pianist and composer Chad Lawson will celebrate his new album, hush, and the launch of Meditation Magazine's Happiness Issue on Monday, November 16, with The Happiness Issue: Live Piano + Meditation, an in-person evening at The London West Hollywood presented by The DEN Meditation.Lawson will perform selections from hush, released by Decca Records, part of Universal Music Group, on a Steinway baby grand piano, woven with guided loving-kindness meditation led by renowned meditation teacher Benjamin W. Decker. The evening is designed to quiet the mind, open the heart, and bring guests back into connection with themselves and one another.The first 100 guests will receive a complimentary copy of Meditation Magazine's Happiness Issue, which honors the late Buddhist teacher Thich Nhat Hanh on its front cover and features on its reverse cover Lawson sitting comfortably in a meditative posture atop a Steinway piano, shot at Steinway Studios Los Angeles by celebrity photographer Tiffany Rose, wearing clothing provided by Kenneth Cole.Press check-in begins at 4:30 PM PT, followed by red carpet arrivals at 5:00 PM. Doors open at 5:30 PM, and the program runs from 6:00 to 7:00 PM.“There's something special about listening to music together. You arrive carrying whatever the day has handed you, and for a little while, you get to put it down. That's what I hope this evening offers. I'm grateful to Meditation Magazine and The DEN for creating the space for that, and I'm looking forward to sharing my music in person alongside Benjamin Decker as he guides us through meditation,” said Lawson.Tickets are $35 and available now through The DEN Meditation at . For group bookings, email... or call or text 323.310.3620.About Chad LawsonChad Lawson is a pianist and composer signed to Decca Records US, with more than 1.35 billion streams, an RIAA Gold certified single, and a No. 1 album on Billboard Classical Crossover with breathe. He is a Steinway Artist. He serves as Treasurer of the World Federation for Mental Health and on its Executive Committee, and as WFMH's WHO Representative for the Americas, and he composed The Light Within, the official theme song for World Mental Health Day, the first ever written for the day by a musician. Lawson is double certified in breathwork through Yoga Alliance accredited training and is passionate about mindfulness, meditation, and wellbeing. He has led meditation, music, and breathwork sessions at Stanford, Emory, Auburn, and Indiana University, and for Nike, Amazon, Peloton, and Thrive Global. He hosts Calm It Down, a podcast on stress and anxiety with more than seven million downloads and an iHeartRadio Podcast Award nomination. His work has been covered by NPR, CBS Sunday Morning, Forbes, and Rolling Stone.About The DEN MeditationSpearheaded by the husband-and-wife duo Jami and J Ballatore, The DEN Meditation is a wellness event production company, creative consulting agency, and virtual wellness studio dedicated to making wellness more accessible, engaging, and experiential. From intimate gatherings to large-scale corporate events, festivals, luxury hotel residencies, and private experiences, The DEN brings together a community of wellness practitioners specializing in meditation, sound healing, breathwork, movement, energy healing, and beyond. With experiences throughout Southern California and beyond, The DEN partners with hotels, brands, businesses, and communities to create meaningful moments of connection, transformation, and a little magic. Its mission is simple: to inspire people to bring wellness practices into their everyday lives.About Meditation MagazineMeditation Magazine is one of the top publications in the mindfulness and meditation industry. Founded by Kevin Ellerton of Meditation University, Meditation Magazine has featured interviews and contributions from HH The Dalai Lama, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Roshi Joan Halifax, Marianne Williamson, Ron Paul, Jill Stein, Amma, Sadhguru, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Wim Hof, Gabby Bernstein, Tara Brach, Trevor Hall, and many more. To learn more or subscribe, visit meditationmag.

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Chad Lawson Brings hush to West Hollywood for a Live Piano Meditation, Celebrating Meditation Magazine's Happiness Issue News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 14, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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