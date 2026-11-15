Produced by Lynard Schurr, the debut feature from director Zach Flanary captures the Pacific Northwest through a gritty, 1970s-inspired cinematic style.

- Bradley Gibson, Film ThreatPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Released in early 2026, Gifts of Disposition is an independent feature film from Oregon production company Lynard Schurr that follows an unlikely friendship between a heroin-addicted chess hustler and a 12-year-old teenager living in section 8 housing. Written and directed by Zach Flanary, the film blends dark comedy and social realism against the streets of Portland.After attending an open casting call at Portland's KBOO Community Radio, Vivienne (Ragan Flanary ) receives a one-time opportunity to screen test for a film in Los Angeles. To prepare, she enlists George, a chess hustler living out of a van in a nearby park with his friend Jimmy (Cody McBride). His improvised lessons turn Portland's streets into an unpredictable rehearsal space, drawing the pair into a friendship shaped by contrasting ambitions and circumstances.Drawing on the raw immediacy of 1970s American independent cinema, the film favors naturalistic performances, dark humor and morally complicated characters over familiar coming-of-age and addiction-drama conventions.“Ragan is a powerhouse, and not just for a teenager. She has natural screen presence that actors many times her age would kill for.”- Bradley Gibson, Film ThreatFilmCarnage praised Ragan Flanary's portrayal of“the naivety, insecurity and fear of her youth,” while Jonita Davis of The Black Cape called the film“one of those chaotic tales of unlikely friendship.”Filmed in Portland, Vancouver, and coastal Oregon, Gifts of Disposition features recognizable regional locations, including KBOO Community Radio and Astoria's historic Columbian Theater. The 78-minute feature was produced by Mary Flanary for Lynard Schurr and also stars Cody McBride, Matty Clark, Jesse Empie and Alana Hall.Gifts of Disposition is streaming free on Tubi, with additional digital listings on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Mary Flanary

Lynard Schurr

Gifts of Disposition | Official Trailer HD | Lynard Schurr

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Oregon Independent Film Gifts of Disposition Brings an Unconventional Coming-of-Age Story to Portland's Streets News Provided By Lynard Schurr November 14, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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