Empowering Kingdom University celebrates global leadership, excellence, and lasting impact from London to New York City.

- Ambassador Dr. Venesia Williams, Founder & Chancellor, EKULONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where transformational leadership is needed more than ever, Empowering Kingdom University (EKU) is championing a powerful message: extraordinary leadership deserves to be developed, recognized and celebrated.Following its 2026 Global Graduation and Leadership Awards Ceremony, themed“Double Honor,” the international faith-based institution is looking ahead to an exciting new chapter, announcing that nominations are now open for its 2027 international graduation and leadership recognition celebrations in London, United Kingdom, on March 13, and New York City, Times Square, on June 26.Founded by internationally recognized leadership mentor, educator and visionary Ambassador Dr. Venesia Williams, EKU has established a growing international platform dedicated to equipping individuals, celebrating exceptional contributions and empowering leaders to create meaningful change.Its mission is both timely and ambitious: to develop leaders who do more than achieve personal success, inspiring them to build legacies that positively influence communities, industries and future generations.A Global Celebration of Achievement, Purpose and Double HonorThe 2026 Global Graduation and Leadership Awards Ceremony marked another defining chapter in EKU's international journey.Inspired by Isaiah 61:7, the theme Double Honor reflected a message of restoration, perseverance, achievement and the recognition of those who have remained committed to their calling despite challenges.The ceremony celebrated graduates and distinguished individuals whose journeys reflect leadership, faith, professional achievement, entrepreneurship, humanitarian service and community transformation.More than a graduation, the event represented a global celebration of resilience, purpose and the extraordinary possibilities that emerge when individuals are empowered to fulfill their potential.For Ambassador Dr. Venesia Williams, the significance extends far beyond ceremonial recognition.“True leadership is not simply about the titles we carry, but the lives we transform and the legacy we leave behind. Our vision at Empowering Kingdom University is to equip, empower and celebrate individuals who are making a meaningful difference in the world. We are not simply recognizing achievement. We are inspiring generations to rise into their purpose.”Empowering Kingdom University: Where Education Meets Leadership and LegacyAt the heart of EKU's expanding international vision is a commitment to faith-based education, transformational leadership and purposeful service.The institution offers educational and leadership development pathways spanning Christian leadership, theology, ministry, business, entrepreneurship, Christian education, counselling and professional development.EKU's philosophy emphasizes the integration of knowledge, character, spiritual principles and practical leadership skills.Through educational initiatives, mentorship, international collaboration and recognition opportunities, the institution seeks to create an environment where individuals can strengthen their leadership capacity and translate their vision into meaningful action.Its international community reflects a shared belief that leadership is not limited by geography, background or circumstance.From emerging leaders to established entrepreneurs, educators, ministry pioneers and humanitarian advocates, EKU seeks to cultivate individuals who are prepared to influence their respective spheres with wisdom, integrity and excellence.Building an International Legacy of RecognitionThe university's growing international profile was highlighted during its May 2026 graduation celebration in New York City.The occasion included recognition from New York government representatives, including a citation from the New York State Assembly acknowledging Empowering Kingdom University and its graduating class.These milestones contributed to the institution's expanding international visibility and reinforced its commitment to celebrating individuals whose leadership and service are making a difference.EKU continues to build on these achievements through international graduation ceremonies, leadership recognition initiatives and opportunities for collaboration.As the institution enters 2027, its focus remains clear: expand its global community, strengthen its leadership development mission and create more opportunities for deserving individuals to be recognized.2027 Nominations Now Open: Two Cities, One Extraordinary Global VisionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM | MARCH 13, 2027London will welcome EKU's international community for a distinguished graduation and leadership recognition celebration, bringing together graduates, professionals, entrepreneurs, faith leaders and changemakers.The occasion will celebrate educational achievement, outstanding service and the transformational influence of individuals committed to making a difference.NEW YORK CITY, TIMES SQUARE | JUNE 26, 2027The celebration continues in one of the world's most recognizable destinations as EKU returns to New York City for its international graduation and leadership recognition event.The New York celebration will provide another opportunity to honor exceptional individuals, strengthen global connections and celebrate purposeful leadership on an international stage.Nominations are now being welcomed for consideration from individuals demonstrating meaningful contributions in leadership, education, entrepreneurship, ministry, humanitarian initiatives, professional excellence and community service.Candidates will be considered in accordance with the institution's applicable eligibility requirements and selection procedures.For those who have dedicated their lives to empowering others, advancing communities or creating positive change, the 2027 celebrations offer an opportunity to have their contributions considered for international recognition.Discover EKU and enquire about 2027 nominations at .Dr. Venesia Empowers: Bringing Transformational Conversations to a Global AudienceThe vision of Ambassador Dr. Venesia Williams extends beyond the university through Dr. Venesia Empowers, her international television, podcast and digital media platform.Dedicated to leadership, faith, entrepreneurship, personal growth and purposeful living, the platform creates space for empowering conversations, inspirational teaching and practical strategies designed to help individuals move from vision to execution.Through its association with CTR Media Network, which reports distribution reach across 175 countries, Dr. Venesia Empowers contributes to an expanding international conversation about leadership, personal transformation and the power of purpose.Its programming includes interviews with influential voices, entrepreneurs, educators and faith leaders, alongside The Morning Shift, an inspirational broadcast offering Kingdom-centered encouragement and practical leadership insights.The platform also serves as a broadcasting home for EKU's global celebrations, connecting educational achievement and leadership recognition with audiences beyond the physical ceremony.Dr. Venesia Empowers reflects a guiding principle at the center of Williams' work: inspiration should produce action, leadership should create impact, and purpose should translate into lasting results.Explore the platform, watch empowering broadcasts and connect at .YouTube: @drvenesiaempowersEmpower Global Magazine: Giving Visionary Leaders a Platform to Be Seen, Heard and CelebratedCompleting this expanding ecosystem of education, empowerment and global visibility is Empower Global Magazine, an international digital publication celebrating influential entrepreneurs, CEOs, Kingdom leaders, innovators and changemakers.Launched in 2026, the magazine is dedicated to amplifying stories of resilience, achievement, innovation, faith and transformational leadership.Its inaugural edition, The New Chapter, introduces a publication built around the belief that powerful stories deserve meaningful platforms.Through editorial features, leadership spotlights and international visibility opportunities, Empower Global Magazine aims to connect inspirational voices with readers who value purpose, leadership and positive influence.The publication celebrates individuals who are building businesses, advancing communities, overcoming adversity and creating legacies that extend beyond personal achievement.By bringing these stories to an international readership, the magazine seeks to inspire new connections, meaningful collaboration and greater recognition for leaders making an impact.Its mission is captured in a defining message:Elevating Leaders. Amplifying Impact. Empowering Generations.Discover the publication at .One Vision. Three Global Platforms. A Legacy Beyond Borders.Together, Empowering Kingdom University, Dr. Venesia Empowers and Empower Global Magazine represent a connected international vision rooted in education, empowerment and influence.Through EKU, individuals are equipped and leadership excellence is celebrated.Through Dr. Venesia Empowers, transformational conversations reach audiences across borders.Through Empower Global Magazine, powerful stories are amplified and visionary leaders gain opportunities for greater visibility.For Ambassador Dr. Venesia Williams, these initiatives represent more than individual organizations. They form part of a broader commitment to developing people, strengthening communities and creating opportunities for transformational impact.As EKU prepares for its 2027 celebrations in London and New York City, its invitation to the international community is clear:Your leadership matters. Your contribution has value. Your legacy deserves to make an impact.And for individuals ready to take the next step in their leadership journey, the opportunity to connect with a growing international community begins now.About Empowering Kingdom UniversityEmpowering Kingdom University is an international faith-based educational institution founded by Ambassador Dr. Venesia Williams. The institution focuses on Christian education, leadership development, mentorship, professional growth and recognition of individuals demonstrating meaningful contributions to society.Through its educational initiatives and international celebrations, EKU is committed to equipping leaders, encouraging excellence and inspiring purposeful service.About Ambassador Dr. Venesia WilliamsAmbassador Dr. Venesia Williams is an international educator, leadership strategist, transformational mentor, speaker, media personality and humanitarian advocate.She is the Founder and Chancellor of Empowering Kingdom University, Founder and Host of Dr. Venesia Empowers, and Founder of Empower Global Magazine.Her work connects education, leadership development, media and international recognition through a shared mission of empowering individuals and inspiring lasting transformation.Media Enquiries, Interviews and 2027 NominationsEmpowering Kingdom UniversityDr. Venesia EmpowersEmpower Global Magazine2027 International CelebrationsLondon, United Kingdom: March 13, 2027New York City, Times Square: June 26, 20272027 NOMINATIONS NOW OPENAll nominations and recognition opportunities are subject to eligibility, assessment and approval.

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Empowering Kingdom University Celebrates Global Excellence and Opens 2027 Nominations for London and New York City News Provided By CTR Media Network November 14, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Social Media, World & Regional



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