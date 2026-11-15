Catarina Cunha Model from IMC Models Agency, walking for Nortada at The House of Fashion 2026, featured in Harper's Bazaar event coverage.

Portuguese model Laura Santos makes her runway debut for Nortada, representing IMC Models Agency at The House of Fashion 2026.

Elodie Tavares Model from IMC Models Agency, showcasing Nortada swimwear at The House of Fashion 2026, following previous runway appearances for international designers.

Maria Inês Afonso makes her fashion runway debut for Nortada with IMC Models Agency at The House of Fashion 2026.

Emerging IMC Models Agency talent Lara Tavares makes her runway debut for Nortada at The House of Fashion 2026.

Five rising Portuguese models take the spotlight for swimwear brand Nortada at The House of Fashion 2026, alongside international designers and fashion media.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The House of Fashion celebrated its sixth edition on October 24, 2026, at the iconic Fábrica de Santo Thyrso, bringing together Portuguese and international fashion designers, emerging models, celebrities, media representatives and industry professionals.Produced by IMC Models Agency, under the leadership of CEO Daniel Esteves and Operations Director Joana Silva, in partnership with Paris Runway Official, the event welcomed more than 1,000 guests, featured 200 runway models and involved over 100 backstage professionals.The international runway featured Italian brands Via Delle Rose (VDR), Relish and Gaudi, Ukrainian label BY VEL, British brand ORASCI and Irish brand Original Ireland. Portuguese fashion was represented by Micaela Oliveira, Conceição Leite, Lezon, Nortada and emerging designers from Escola Profissional do Ave.Among the distinguished guests were Portuguese public figures Cláudia Jacques, Sara Esteves Cardoso, Pedro Crispim and Conceição Queiroz, alongside other personalities from fashion, television and the media.The sixth edition also attracted attention from fashion and lifestyle media including ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Nova Gente, TV 7 Dias, VIP, Grupo Impala, The Fashion Issue and Moevir Magazine, reinforcing its visibility across Portuguese and international media.The event welcomed Gena Martin from Paris Runway Official, who conducted exclusive interviews with participating designers, public figures and selected models, contributing to its international media exposure.Behind the runway, hairstyling and makeup productions were supported by ACP – Associação dos Cabeleireiros de Portugal, IEFP Rio Meão and Zélia Teixeira, alongside José Queirós Visagisme Studio, Vicktoria Herbych, Maryana Kravchenko, Bruna Sousa and Adriana Santos, whose creative work contributed to the looks presented throughout the event.With the support of official sponsors Restaurantes Arte Nova and JMCoutinho, alongside partners OMNA Agency and Pés de Linho, the sixth edition generated more than 2 million social media views, extending its reach beyond Portugal.THE HOUSE OF FASHION: A LAUNCHPAD FOR EMERGING MODELSBeyond its international designer lineup and large-scale runway productions, The House of Fashion has become a central platform in IMC Models Agency's commitment to discovering, developing and promoting emerging fashion talent.Through professional training at IMC Models Academy, runway opportunities and collaborations with national and international brands, the agency supports new faces as they take their first steps towards professional modelling careers.Among the 200 models who participated in the sixth edition, five rising Portuguese talents illustrate the different journeys that can lead to the fashion runway: Catarina Cunha, Laura Santos, Elodie Tavares, Maria Inês Afonso and Lara Tavares.From first-time runway appearances to growing portfolios and recognition in international fashion media, their stories reflect the opportunities that The House of Fashion creates for Portugal's next generation of models.FIVE RISING PORTUGUESE MODELS IN THE SPOTLIGHTCATARINA CUNHA MODEL - BALANCING BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING, FASHION AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA EXPOSUREBalancing a degree in Biomedical Engineering with her ambition to become a professional fashion model, Catarina Cunha Model is demonstrating how academic dedication and creative aspirations can develop side by side.Originally from Porto, the 21-year-old Portuguese model stands at 158 cm and is currently pursuing her university studies while developing her modelling career through IMC Models Agency.Driven by her ambition to enter the professional fashion industry, Catarina joined IMC Models Academy in 2025, beginning a training programme designed to prepare emerging talent for the demands of modelling.Her training has included runway technique, photographic posing, social media communication, makeup, facial expression, posture and casting preparation, providing her with practical foundations for professional opportunities.Catarina's first professional modelling experience came through an advertising campaign for MIND GROW clinic, where she participated in video recordings and the creation of digital promotional content.The project represented an important personal achievement, allowing her to gain experience working with a commercial client and take her first steps into professional advertising productions.Another significant milestone followed on October 24, 2026, when Catarina made her debut on an international fashion event runway at the sixth edition of The House of Fashion, presenting swimwear for Portuguese brand Nortada.Her runway appearance also received international media exposure when a photograph of Catarina modelling for Nortada was published by Harper's Bazaar as part of the magazine's coverage of the event.For Catarina Cunha Model, being featured among the runway photographs selected for publication represented an encouraging moment in her developing fashion journey, connecting her first major runway experience with visibility in an internationally recognised fashion publication.Beyond her academic and professional commitments, Catarina practises contemporary ballet and dance, activities that complement her interest in movement, posture and creative expression. She also speaks English alongside her native Portuguese.Her growing portfolio now combines professional advertising experience, international runway participation and fashion media exposure, reflecting the progress she has achieved since joining IMC Models Agency.As she continues her Biomedical Engineering studies, Catarina remains committed to pursuing her ambitions in fashion, building on the professional foundations developed through IMC Models Academy and the opportunities created by The House of Fashion.LAURA SANTOS MODEL - FROM COMPETITIVE SWIMMING TO THE FASHION RUNWAYFrom competitive swimming pools to the fashion runway, Laura Santos Model is bringing the discipline and determination of an accomplished athlete into a new chapter of her life.Originally from Portimão, in Portugal's Algarve region, the 18-year-old model joined IMC Models Agency in 2026, determined to pursue her ambition of becoming a fashion model.Standing at 164 cm, Laura achieved her first major runway milestone at the sixth edition of The House of Fashion, where she made her debut presenting swimwear for Portuguese fashion brand Nortada.The collaboration carried particular significance for Laura, whose background in competitive swimming created a natural connection with the brand's swimwear collections.An accomplished competitive swimmer, Laura has participated in national swimming competitions and earned sporting titles through years of dedication, training and perseverance.Having already experienced the demands of high-level competition, she now brings the same commitment, resilience and focus into the fashion industry, approaching modelling as a new challenge with its own opportunities and ambitions.Her participation in The House of Fashion represented more than a first runway appearance. It was the achievement of a personal dream and the beginning of a new professional journey, allowing her to experience an international fashion production alongside established designers, brands and models.Beyond competitive swimming, Laura also practises triathlon, activities that have contributed to her physical coordination, discipline and confidence. She speaks Portuguese, English and Spanish.Having already pursued success in sport, Laura Santos Model is now working towards new achievements in fashion, supported by IMC Models Agency and the experience gained during her runway debut.For Laura, the runway represents a new arena in which to challenge herself, develop her potential and pursue the same determination that has shaped her sporting career.ELODIE TAVARES MODEL - THREE EDITIONS, INTERNATIONAL DESIGNERS AND A GROWING RUNWAY JOURNEYThree editions of The House of Fashion, runway appearances for an internationally recognised Spanish designer and two presentations for Portuguese brand Nortada: Elodie Tavares Model is gradually building a portfolio that reflects her growing experience in fashion.The young Portuguese model, originally from Viseu, joined IMC Models Agency in June 2025 and began developing her skills through the professional training offered by IMC Models Academy.Now 14 years old and standing at 148 cm, Elodie has already gained experience in professional photoshoots and runway productions, discovering different aspects of the modelling industry while continuing her development.One of the most notable moments in her journey was the opportunity to walk for internationally renowned Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, introducing her to the creative world of an established international fashion name.Her continued participation in The House of Fashion has also allowed her to develop a connection with Portuguese fashion brand Nortada.At the sixth edition, held on October 24, 2026, Elodie returned to the runway to present Nortada's swimwear collection for the second time, adding another professional experience to her growing portfolio.Having experienced The House of Fashion across three different editions, Elodie has had the opportunity to witness the event's international fashion environment while gradually strengthening her own runway experience. Her work with both Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Nortada reflects the variety of designers and collections she has encountered, helping her build a more diverse portfolio at a young age.Away from fashion, Elodie practises handball and dance, two activities that bring movement, coordination and discipline into her daily life. She also speaks French in addition to Portuguese.Unlike a debut appearance, her participation in the sixth edition represented another stage in a journey already shaped by repeated runway experiences, professional training and opportunities to work with recognised fashion brands.For Elodie Tavares Model, each new production offers another opportunity to build confidence, develop her runway presence and continue pursuing her ambitions with IMC Models Agency.MARIA INÊS AFONSO MODEL - FROM A NEW BEGINNING TO HER FIRST FASHION RUNWAYFor Maria Inês Afonso Model, 2026 will be remembered as the year she took her first steps into the fashion industry and achieved something she had never experienced before: walking the runway at an international fashion event.Originally from Castelo Branco, Portugal, the 15-year-old model joined IMC Models Agency in 2026, beginning a new chapter driven by her interest in fashion and her ambition to explore the opportunities of professional modelling.Standing at 154 cm, Maria Inês made her runway debut at the sixth edition of The House of Fashion, held on October 24, 2026, where she was selected to present swimwear creations by Portuguese brand Nortada.Stepping onto the runway alongside established fashion brands, experienced models and international designers marked an important achievement for someone still discovering the professional world of fashion.What began as a new personal challenge quickly became her first significant modelling milestone, allowing her to experience the preparation, backstage atmosphere and excitement of a major fashion production.For Maria Inês, presenting Nortada's swimwear collection was also an opportunity to discover how a professional fashion show comes together, from backstage preparation to the final runway presentation. Taking part in an event featuring 200 models and established international designers gave her an early introduction to the scale of the fashion industry and a valuable first experience to build upon.Speaking Portuguese, English and Spanish, Maria Inês Afonso Model is now looking towards new opportunities to develop her skills, expand her portfolio and gain further experience in the fashion industry.Her debut at The House of Fashion represents the starting point of a journey she hopes to continue building with IMC Models Agency, turning an initial interest in fashion into new experiences and professional ambitions.LARA TAVARES MODEL - A FIRST-YEAR NEW FACE ACHIEVES HER RUNWAY DEBUTIn her very first year as a new face with IMC Models Agency, Lara Tavares Model achieved an important milestone: stepping onto the runway of The House of Fashion 2026 for Portuguese swimwear brand Nortada.Originally from Viseu, Portugal, the 16-year-old model stands at 161 cm and began her journey in fashion with the ambition of turning a personal dream into a professional opportunity.Despite being at an early stage in her modelling development, Lara secured her first runway appearance at the sixth edition of The House of Fashion, held on October 24, 2026, at Fábrica de Santo Thyrso.Presenting Nortada's swimwear collection alongside experienced models and internationally recognised fashion brands represented a significant achievement during her first year in the industry.For Lara, the experience provided an introduction to the preparation, backstage coordination and professional expectations involved in a major fashion production.Beyond modelling, Lara plays football, an activity that contributes to her discipline, teamwork and determination. She also speaks French alongside her native Portuguese.Her first appearance at The House of Fashion has given her a starting point from which to continue developing her confidence, runway skills and professional portfolio.For Lara, sharing the runway with models at different stages of their careers also offered an opportunity to observe the professional environment of a major fashion event firsthand. From the preparation behind the scenes to presenting Nortada's collection before an audience of more than 1,000 guests, the experience introduced her to the scale and expectations of international fashion productions, providing a valuable foundation for her future development.With the support of IMC Models Agency, Lara Tavares Model is now looking towards further training and new opportunities, motivated by the achievement of reaching an international fashion runway so early in her journey.BUILDING THE NEXT GENERATION OF PORTUGUESE FASHION TALENTThe journeys of Catarina Cunha, Laura Santos, Elodie Tavares, Maria Inês Afonso and Lara Tavares highlight the different backgrounds, ambitions and experiences that emerging models bring to the fashion industry.From university studies and competitive swimming to dance, team sports and early runway training, each model has followed an individual path towards the same ambition: developing her potential in fashion.Their participation in The House of Fashion 2026, presenting collections for Portuguese swimwear brand Nortada, reflects the role of IMC Models Agency in connecting new faces with professional runway opportunities, established fashion brands and valuable industry experience.As the agency continues investing in emerging talent, The House of Fashion remains an important platform for launching and developing modelling careers, creating opportunities for Portuguese models to pursue their ambitions nationally and internationally.ABOUT IMC MODELS AGENCYLed by CEO Daniel Esteves and Operations Director Joana Silva, IMC Models Agency is a Portuguese talent and modelling agency dedicated to discovering, training and developing emerging talent in fashion, advertising, media and entertainment.Through IMC Models Academy and The House of Fashion, the agency connects aspiring models with national and international designers, fashion brands and industry professionals, creating opportunities for professional development and career growth.The sixth edition of The House of Fashion took place on October 24, 2026, at Fábrica de Santo Thyrso in Santo Tirso, Portugal, in partnership with Paris Runway Official.Official website:

IMC MODELS AGENCY

AGENCY | ACADEMY | PRODUCTION

+351 934 999 691

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Catarina Cunha, Laura Santos, Elodie Tavares, Maria Afonso and Lara Tavares Walk for Nortada | The House of Fashion 2026 News Provided By IMC MODELS AGENCY November 14, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.