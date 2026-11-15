Steven-Paul Lapid, retired U.S. Navy officer, award-winning leadership author, and founder of Helm & Horizon, named a 2026 Veteran Leader of Influence by the San Diego Business Journal.

San Diego Business Journal honors Helm & Horizon founder for contributions to leadership education, professional development, and service beyond the military.

- Steven-Paul Lapid, Founder, Helm & Horizon

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retired U.S. Navy officer, award-winning author, and leadership educator Steven-Paul Lapid has been named a 2026 Veteran Leader of Influence by the San Diego Business Journal, recognizing his contributions to business, education, and the veteran community following nearly three decades of military service.

The honor was presented November 5, 2026, at the University Club in San Diego. Lapid was nominated by Jayson Redmond, Editor-in-Chief of DODReads, a military-focused publication dedicated to professional reading and leadership development.

Building on his military experience, Lapid founded Helm & Horizon, a San Diego-based leadership development company, and authored Helm & Horizon: Daily Leadership Principles for the Motivated Sailor. Published by Shine Press in November 2025, the book is in its second printing, with nearly 10,000 copies in print, including corporate bulk orders.

"Serving in the Navy taught me that leadership is about much more than rank or authority. Leadership is about the responsibility we have to our people and the example we set every day," said Lapid. "I'm grateful for this recognition, particularly alongside veterans who continue finding ways to serve their communities. The uniform may come off, but our responsibility to lead and serve doesn't end there."

A Detroit native, Lapid enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2000 before earning a commission through the Seaman to Admiral-21 program at the University of Michigan. During his 22-year career, he held operational and leadership assignments aboard multiple Navy warships.

Following his retirement in 2022, Lapid continued his service to the Navy as a Senior Military Analyst supporting Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. He teaches "Navigating Your Leadership Journey" at the University of Michigan and has provided leadership instruction at the University of San Diego's Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps unit.

Helm & Horizon earned the 2026 Military Writers Society of America Gold Medal in How to/Business/Self Help, the 2026 Readers' Favorite Bronze Medal in Non-Fiction – Military, and the Literary Titan Gold Book Award. The book was also selected for the DODReads 2026 Leadership Reading List and reviewed by Military Review, RealClearDefense, and the Australian Naval Institute.

Structured around 365 daily leadership principles, the book draws on established leadership literature and military and naval history, progressing from self-leadership to team leadership, strategic thinking, and legacy.

Don Mann, retired U.S. Navy SEAL and New York Times bestselling author, described the book as "a must-read for anyone committed to personal and professional excellence in the Navy or beyond." Rear Admiral Edward L. Anderson, USN (Ret.), Executive Vice President of Sigma Defense Systems, called it "a practical and inspiring guide to leadership at every level." Nathan Calder, reviewing the book for DODReads, called it "highly recommended for professionals at every stage of responsibility" and "a strong contender for future inclusion on the Chief of Naval Operations Reading List."

Through Helm & Horizon, Lapid brings military-informed leadership principles to businesses and organizations through executive coaching, customized training, and speaking engagements.

"One of the most important lessons I've learned is that leadership is never about having all the answers," Lapid said. "Leadership requires the character to make difficult decisions, the humility to keep learning, and the willingness to put your people first. Those principles matter just as much in a boardroom as they do aboard a ship."

Lapid holds degrees from the University of Michigan and the University of Florida and has been admitted to the University of Southern California's Doctor of Education program in Organizational Change and Leadership. He resides in La Jolla, California, with his family.

Lead with Purpose. Take the Helm. Keep Your Eyes on the Horizon.

About the Author

Steven-Paul Lapid is the author of Helm & Horizon: Daily Leadership Principles for the Motivated Sailor (Shine Press, 2025). Paperback ISBN 9798999366580; hardcover ISBN 9798999366597.

Steven-Paul Lapid

Helm & Horizon

+1 619-443-5171

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Retired Navy Officer and Award-Winning Author Steven-Paul Lapid Named 2026 Veteran Leader of Influence News Provided By Helm & Horizon November 14, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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