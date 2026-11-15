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Methodhub Software Limited announces the press release for un-audited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MethodHub Software Limited (the "Company") has announced itsunaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY2026-27), reportingstrong growth in consolidated revenue and profitability compared with the corresponding half yearended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY2025-26).Consolidated Financial PerformanceThe Company's consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹1,866.78 million during H1FY2026-27, compared with ₹799.38 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year,representing growth of 133.5%.Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹194.58 million, compared with ₹103.49 million in thecorresponding period last year, representing an increase of 88.0%.Standalone Financial PerformanceOn a standalone basis, the Company recorded revenue from operations of ₹278.05 million during H1FY2026-27, compared with ₹284.48 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.Despite a marginal decline in standalone revenue, the Company demonstrated an improvement inprofitability. Profit after tax increased by 12.4%, from ₹45.91 million in the corresponding period ofthe previous year to ₹51.59 million.The improvement in profitability reflects the Company's standalone cost management and operatingperformance during the reporting period.Management CommentaryThe Company continued to strengthen its consolidated business operations during the first half ofFY2026-27, delivering significant growth in revenue and profitability.The consolidated performance reflects the expansion of the Group's business operations and thecontributions of its subsidiaries.The Group continues to strengthen its order book and expand its international presence, with NemeraTechnologies, a subsidiary of MethodHub, securing a significant telecom infrastructure managedservices contract in Thailand valued at approximately ₹161 crore (USD 18.8 million). The contractencompasses the maintenance of telecom network infrastructure and the delivery of managed services,reinforcing the Group's capabilities in the telecom sector and strengthening its presence in the SoutheastAsian market. This contract represents an important addition to the Group's order book and providesenhanced visibility into its future business operations.The Company remains focused on strengthening its business operations, enhancing operationalefficiencies, and creating sustainable long-term value for its shareholders.About MethodHub Software LimitedMethodHub Software Limited (BSE: METHODHUB | 544637 | INE0QZR01017) is a global, AI-centricIT services company with operations in the US, India, Canada, and Thailand. Working withleading global enterprises and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, MethodHub brings technologicalcapabilities, global reach, scalable hiring, and mature processes to positively impact its customersworldwide. ISO 9001, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, GPTW, and other certifications makeMethodHub a process-driven, dependable partner for large enterprises and product firms as theynavigate and capitalize on the opportunities presented by AI.With its presence across multiple geographies and a focus on delivering technology-driven solutions,the Company continues to pursue opportunities for business expansion and long-term growth.For further information, please contact:MethodHub Software LimitedUnit No. 109, 1st Floor, Prestige Meridian-1,No. 29, M.G. Road, Bengaluru – 560001.Website:Email:...

Muthukrishnan Shanmuga Thevar

METHODHUB SOFTWARE LIMITED

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Methodhub announces the press release for un-audited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 News Provided By METHODHUB SOFTWARE LIMITED November 14, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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