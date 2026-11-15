Methodhub Announces The Press Release For Un-Audited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2026
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Methodhub Software Limited announces the press release for un-audited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MethodHub Software Limited (the "Company") has announced its
unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY2026-27), reporting
strong growth in consolidated revenue and profitability compared with the corresponding half year
ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY2025-26).
Consolidated Financial Performance
The Company's consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹1,866.78 million during H1
FY2026-27, compared with ₹799.38 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year,
representing growth of 133.5%.
Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹194.58 million, compared with ₹103.49 million in the
corresponding period last year, representing an increase of 88.0%.
Standalone Financial Performance
On a standalone basis, the Company recorded revenue from operations of ₹278.05 million during H1
FY2026-27, compared with ₹284.48 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Despite a marginal decline in standalone revenue, the Company demonstrated an improvement in
profitability. Profit after tax increased by 12.4%, from ₹45.91 million in the corresponding period of
the previous year to ₹51.59 million.
The improvement in profitability reflects the Company's standalone cost management and operating
performance during the reporting period.
Management Commentary
The Company continued to strengthen its consolidated business operations during the first half of
FY2026-27, delivering significant growth in revenue and profitability.
The consolidated performance reflects the expansion of the Group's business operations and the
contributions of its subsidiaries.
The Group continues to strengthen its order book and expand its international presence, with Nemera
Technologies, a subsidiary of MethodHub, securing a significant telecom infrastructure managed
services contract in Thailand valued at approximately ₹161 crore (USD 18.8 million). The contract
encompasses the maintenance of telecom network infrastructure and the delivery of managed services,
reinforcing the Group's capabilities in the telecom sector and strengthening its presence in the Southeast
Asian market. This contract represents an important addition to the Group's order book and provides
enhanced visibility into its future business operations.
The Company remains focused on strengthening its business operations, enhancing operational
efficiencies, and creating sustainable long-term value for its shareholders.
About MethodHub Software Limited
MethodHub Software Limited (BSE: METHODHUB | 544637 | INE0QZR01017) is a global, AI-centric
IT services company with operations in the US, India, Canada, and Thailand. Working with
leading global enterprises and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, MethodHub brings technological
capabilities, global reach, scalable hiring, and mature processes to positively impact its customers
worldwide. ISO 9001, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, GPTW, and other certifications make
MethodHub a process-driven, dependable partner for large enterprises and product firms as they
navigate and capitalize on the opportunities presented by AI.
With its presence across multiple geographies and a focus on delivering technology-driven solutions,
the Company continues to pursue opportunities for business expansion and long-term growth.
For further information, please contact:
MethodHub Software Limited
Unit No. 109, 1st Floor, Prestige Meridian-1,
No. 29, M.G. Road, Bengaluru – 560001.
Website:
Email:...
Muthukrishnan Shanmuga Thevar
METHODHUB SOFTWARE LIMITED
...
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