frankie & joes pizza Boca Raton location

customers eating at frankie and joes pizza

Frankie & Joe's is two NYC guys bringing real New York City pizza vibes to Boca Raton, with authentic, thin and crispy New York-style pizza & Slices

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There is pizza, and then there is real New York City pizza. The kind with a thin, crispy crust, rich tomato sauce, premium mozzarella, and that unmistakable crunch that keeps people coming back for another slice. For New Yorkers who have made South Florida home, finding that authentic NYC pizza experience hasn't always been easy. Now, Frankie & Joe's Pizza is bringing a taste of New York City to the heart of downtown Boca Raton.Located at 199 West Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton, Florida, Frankie & Joe's Pizza is the creation of two New York guys with different backgrounds but one shared obsession: making exceptional pizza without cutting corners.Behind the concept are Joe Colasacco, a veteran of the bread-baking and pizza industries with more than 50 years of experience, and Frank Lucido, a lifelong pizza enthusiast whose love affair with New York-style pizza began as a kid growing up in New York.For Colasacco, working with dough isn't simply a profession. It's a craft developed over five decades of experience in the baking and pizza industries. Understanding how flour, water, fermentation, heat, and technique come together to create the perfect crust is something that takes years to master.Lucido brings a different kind of experience to the table. Growing up in New York, he spent much of his life eating his way through some of the city's most iconic neighborhood pizzerias, developing a deep appreciation for what makes a truly great New York slice.Together, the two set out to create something they felt Boca Raton needed: a neighborhood pizzeria that takes its pizza as seriously as the best slice shops in New York.A New York Slice That's All About the CrunchAt Frankie & Joe's Pizza, the crust is the foundation of everything.While many pizzerias focus primarily on toppings, Frankie & Joe's starts with the dough, paying careful attention to the ingredients, preparation, and baking process that produce its signature thin, crispy New York-style pizza.The goal is simple: a slice with a beautifully crisp bottom, just the right amount of chew, and enough structure to hold its own without turning into a floppy, soggy mess.It's the kind of pizza that delivers a satisfying crunch with every bite, whether customers are enjoying a classic cheese slice or one of the pizzeria's specialty pies.That dedication to texture is what Frankie & Joe's believes sets its pizza apart in Boca Raton's competitive restaurant scene.No Shortcuts, No Cheap Ingredients. Just Real Pizza.One of the biggest differences at Frankie & Joe's Pizza is something customers might not immediately see: the ingredients.The philosophy is straightforward. Great pizza starts with great ingredients, and great ingredients are never an afterthought.Frankie & Joe's uses premium organic tomatoes to create its flavorful tomato sauce, carefully selected for their natural sweetness, richness, and balanced acidity.The pizzeria also takes its cheese seriously. Rather than relying on inexpensive, pre-shredded products, Frankie & Joe's uses high-quality whole milk mozzarella for its rich flavor and signature melt.Even the Pecorino cheese receives special attention. Instead of purchasing pre-grated, bagged Pecorino, the team buys fresh blocks and grates the cheese in-house, preserving the flavor and character that can be lost in mass-produced alternatives.From the flour used in the dough to the olive oil, tomato sauce, and cheeses that finish each pie, every ingredient is chosen with a purpose.Everything is prepared fresh, never frozen. No cheap substitutes. No unnecessary shortcuts.For Colasacco and Lucido, the idea is not to make the cheapest pizza possible. It's to make the best pizza they know how to make.From Classic New York Cheese Slices to the Signature VodkaroniWhile Frankie & Joe's stays true to the traditions of New York City pizza, the menu offers more than just the classics.Customers can order traditional New York-style round pies, available whole or by the slice, alongside crispy square pizzas inspired by the neighborhood pizzerias of New York.The classic Cheese Pizza highlights the simplicity of great dough, organic tomato sauce, and premium mozzarella.The Margherita brings together tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and extra virgin olive oil, while the White Pizza offers a rich combination of cheeses.One of the shop's signature creations is the Vodkaroni, combining vodka sauce and pepperoni cups for a rich, flavorful twist on New York-style pizza.Other standouts include the Grandma pizza, Pepperoni Square, and a variety of specialty pies that showcase the pizzeria's dedication to flavor and texture.The menu also features fresh salads and signature handhelds made with freshly baked pizza rolls, including Chicken Parmigiana, Meatball Parmigiana, Vodka Chicken, and Sausage & Peppers.It's a deliberately focused menu built around the food Frankie & Joe's knows best: pizza, fresh salads, and New York-inspired pizza-roll handhelds.Bringing a Piece of New York City to Downtown Boca RatonSouth Florida has no shortage of pizza restaurants, but Frankie & Joe's is looking to offer something different: the authentic character of a New York City neighborhood slice shop.For the founders, that means more than simply calling something "New York-style."It means respecting the fundamentals, using premium ingredients, understanding the craft, and making pizza that can stand proudly alongside the slices they grew up eating.The vision is to build the kind of pizzeria where New Yorkers can find a familiar taste of home and Boca Raton residents can experience what makes a truly great New York slice so special.At its core, Frankie & Joe's is a tribute to the pizza culture of New York City, built by two men who believe that some things simply shouldn't be compromised.And if their philosophy can be summed up in one sentence, it's this:Life is too short for bad pizza.About Frankie & Joe's PizzaFrankie & Joe's Pizza is an independently owned New York-style pizzeria located in downtown Boca Raton, Florida. Founded by veteran baker and pizza professional Joe Colasacco and lifelong New York pizza enthusiast Frank Lucido, the restaurant specializes in authentic thin and crispy NYC-style pizza, premium organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, freshly grated Pecorino cheese, fresh salads, and signature pizza-roll handhelds.Committed to quality ingredients, fresh preparation, and traditional New York pizza craftsmanship, Frankie & Joe's Pizza brings a taste of NYC to South Florida.Restaurant: Frankie & Joe's PizzaAddress: 199 West Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432Website:Online Ordering: View Menu & Order OnlineCustomers can visit Frankie & Joe's Pizza in downtown Boca Raton

Mike Lynch

Biz Cap inc

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Frankie & Joe's Pizza is Firing Up Real NYC Pizza for the First Time in Boca Raton News Provided By biz cap inc November 14, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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