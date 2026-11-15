ChopChop USA's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 event features its titanium cutting board alongside the Titanium Pan Pro, Titanium Deep Pan Pro, Titanium Stock Pot and Titanium Saucepan Pro.

ChopChop USA announces its Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 event with seasonal pricing on Grade 1 pure titanium cutting boards and titanium cookware.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ChopChop USA, a U.S. kitchenware brand that makes titanium cutting boards and titanium cookware, today announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 sales event, which begins in November 2026. Black Friday falls on November 27, 2026, and Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026.

The event covers five products: the ChopChop USA Titanium Cutting Board, the Titanium Pan Pro, the Titanium Deep Pan Pro, the Titanium Stock Pot and the Titanium Saucepan Pro. ChopChop USA will offer seasonal pricing across its cutting board and cookware collections, including the Titanium Cookware Set, which brings the company's titanium cookware together in a single set. Event details are listed on the company's website.

Event at a glance

. Company: ChopChop USA

. Event: Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026

. Products: Titanium cutting boards, Titanium Pan Pro, Titanium Deep Pan Pro, Titanium Stock Pot, Titanium Saucepan Pro

Seasonal demand for titanium kitchen tools

ChopChop USA introduced its titanium cutting board about two years ago. According to the company, interest in replacing worn plastic and wooden cutting boards rises each year in the weeks before Thanksgiving. During that period, households prepare for larger holiday meals and look for kitchen gifts intended for long-term use.

“The holiday season is when home kitchens work hardest,” said a spokesperson for ChopChop USA.“Over the past two years, many customers have told us they bought a titanium cutting board for their own kitchen and later returned to buy one as a gift. This year, with titanium cookware in the lineup, families can put together a complete set for the holidays.”

Product details

The ChopChop USA Titanium Cutting Board is made from Grade 1 pure titanium, with a purity of 99.96% confirmed by independent laboratory testing. Grade 1 titanium is non-porous and resistant to corrosion, so the board does not absorb moisture or food juices. The board requires no oiling and can be washed by hand or in a dishwasher.

The Titanium Pan Pro, Titanium Deep Pan Pro, Titanium Stock Pot and Titanium Saucepan Pro use a three-layer construction of titanium, aluminum and stainless steel. According to ChopChop USA, this construction is designed for durability and even heat distribution without relying on synthetic non-stick coatings.

Common questions about titanium cutting boards

What is a titanium cutting board made of? The ChopChop USA Titanium Cutting Board is made entirely of Grade 1 titanium, the purest commercial grade of titanium.

Is a titanium cutting board dishwasher safe? Yes. The ChopChop USA board can be cleaned in a standard dishwasher or by hand, and it does not need oiling.

How is a titanium cutting board different from plastic or wood? Titanium is non-porous, so it does not absorb moisture the way wood can. It also does not develop the deep knife grooves that form on worn plastic boards.

When is the ChopChop USA Black Friday 2026 event? The event begins in November 2026 and covers Black Friday (November 27) and Cyber Monday (November 30). The end date and full event details are available on the ChopChop USA website.

ChopChop USA plans to continue developing its titanium product portfolio in 2027, with a focus on material-driven design, durability and ease of maintenance.

About ChopChop USA

ChopChop USA is a U.S. kitchenware company that designs titanium cutting boards and titanium cookware for home kitchens. The company's products are built from advanced materials and designed for durability, hygiene and low-maintenance everyday use. More information is available at chopchopusa.

Lily – Customer Service Representative

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ChopChop USA Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 Event Featuring Titanium Cutting Boards and Cookware News Provided By T&K Press Release November 14, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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