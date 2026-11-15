MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Updated website helps wedding hosts, families and event organizers compare photo-sharing plans, explore features and find answers.

NEILLSVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LiveShareNow has relaunched livesharenow with an updated website that helps wedding hosts, families and event organizers explore app-free QR code event photo sharing.LiveShareNow brings guests' photos together in a shared event gallery. Guests scan an event QR code or open a link to upload photos through their web browser, with no app download required.The redesigned website introduces clearer plan comparisons, guides for different event types and an on-site Help Center. Visitors can learn how to create an event, share its QR code and collect photos from guests using phones, tablets or computers.The website update includes:. A step-by-step walkthrough explaining how hosts set up an event, invite guests and collect their photos.. Updated pricing comparisons showing hosting periods, download options and features across individual event plans and the annual subscription.. Dedicated pages covering wedding photo sharing, digital guestbooks, family celebrations, reunions, corporate events and photo scavenger hunts.. An on-site Help Center with answers about guest access, photo uploads, event management and downloads.Every plan supports unlimited guests and unlimited photo uploads. Premium and Premium Plus plans allow guests to upload without logging in and give hosts the option to require an access passcode.Premium Plus plans include video posts and LiveView, a slideshow that displays event photos on a TV or projector as guests upload them. LiveView runs in a smart TV browser or through a connected computer.Hosts can start with a free seven-day trial. The trial displays the newest 10 posts and does not include downloads. Paid single-event plans start at US$19.99, with additional features and hosting periods available across the plan range.According to the company, LiveShareNow has hosted more than 30,000 events and delivered more than 4 million photos.The updated website gives hosts a central place to understand the service, compare options and find support before and after their events.To explore the redesigned website, visit livesharenow.About LiveShareNowLiveShareNow is a browser-based event photo-sharing service based in Neillsville, Wisconsin. It helps couples, families, reunion organizers and companies collect guest photos and messages through a shared event QR code or link. Video sharing, live photo slideshows and additional features are available on selected plans.

Ron Levac

LiveShare LLC

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LiveShareNow Relaunches Website for App-Free QR Code Event Photo Sharing News Provided By LiveShare LLC November 14, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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