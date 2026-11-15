Larrikin's American Maple is Back

Greg Keeley, Larrikin Founder and Distiller

Larrikin's award-winning bourbon returns by popular demand, hitting markets nationwide November 15

- Greg Keeley, Founder & Distiller

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Larrikin Bourbon Co. is bringing American Maple back by popular demand.

American Maple starts with Kentucky straight bourbon and takes a detour through Wisconsin. Larrikin's emptied bourbon barrels head north to a maple farm, where they hold American maple syrup for six months. Once the syrup is bottled, the barrels return to Kentucky and are refilled with Larrikin bourbon, imparting a subtle maple character.

“You lot have been carrying on about American Maple since the last bottles disappeared,” said Greg Keeley, founder and distiller of Larrikin Bourbon Co.“Fair enough. We wanted it back, too. Bloody good bourbon, a little maple, and nothing over the top. We're chuffed to have it back-just in time for Autum."

American Maple's return follows recognition from spirits competitions and reviewers:

Platinum and 94 points at the 2025 Monterey International Spirits Competition.

Platinum at the 2025 Distillers Challenge International Spirits Competition.

95 points from Spirits Review Online, where reviewer Rich Cook praised its maple and toasted oak aromas, silky texture, and“warming and spicy” finish.

Larrikin American Maple will be available in markets nationwide beginning November 15, 2026.

Product details

Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey finished in maple syrup barrels

90 proof | 45% ABV | 750 mL

Suggested retail price: $60.00

About Larrikin Bourbon Co.

Based in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Larrikin Bourbon Co. is a veteran-owned bourbon company bringing a bold Australian spirit to Kentucky bourbon tradition.

Maddie Tucker

Larrikin Bourbon Co.

+1 859-300-9590

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