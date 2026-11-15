Novis

AndaSeat Presents Novis Seating for Players Gathering Online to Play and Connect

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AndaSeat announced its November 1–29 Black Friday campaign featuring the Novis Series, connecting the chair's everyday seating features with the role of video games in bringing friends together. The campaign focuses on built-in lumbar contouring, molded foam cushioning, adjustable seat and armrest heights, and selectable backrest positions. Together, these features form the product story for people establishing a dedicated place to participate in gaming.The Entertainment Software Association's 2026 Essential Facts report, released in June, provides a timely perspective on that social role. Among Generation Z players, 88% believe video games offer a way to bring people together, while 87% believe they help build relationships. These findings place shared experiences alongside gameplay itself as an important part of how this audience understands video games.For AndaSeat, that context broadens the discussion around a gaming setup. An evening online can include cooperative play, conversation and time between matches, with the chair remaining the physical setting throughout. Novis addresses the seating side of that experience through a defined support profile and familiar adjustments. Its November campaign presents these functions around everyday participation, giving gamers, students and young professionals concrete information about how the chair can be configured.Built-In Support for a Regular Place to PlayNovis incorporates a raised lumbar contour of approximately five centimeters into the backrest. The shape provides a more prominent lower-back contact area when the user sits against it, establishing support as part of the chair's construction. The contour is fixed rather than independently adjustable or motion-tracking. It is present without the addition of a separate lumbar cushion, making the backrest profile part of the initial seating experience.For someone establishing a regular place to join friends online, this built-in shape provides a straightforward starting point. The user can settle against the backrest and then configure the chair's available height and angle settings around the desk. Individual experience depends on body proportions and seated position. Optional head and lumbar pillows provide additional cushioning choices, but remain separate accessories rather than a requirement for the raised lumbar contour to be present.Molded Cushioning Forms the Seating FoundationNovis uses cold-cure foam with a manufacturer-specified density of 60 kilograms per cubic meter. The molded foam forms the seat cushion, providing a shaped surface beneath the user that complements the backrest contour. In the campaign's presentation, this material is explained through its place in the chair: it is the cushioning foundation encountered whenever the user sits down, whether joining a cooperative game or remaining online for conversation afterward.The significance of that construction is its everyday function. A gaming session contains more than a sequence of inputs, and the seat remains in use during the quieter intervals between active play. Novis combines its molded cushion with the chair's support profile to establish that physical setting. Foam density is a material specification rather than a measure of how every person will experience the chair; cushion geometry, clothing and personal preferences also influence the feel of the seating surface.Seat and Armrest Heights Adapt the Chair to the DeskNovis provides ten centimeters of seat-height adjustment, with specified ranges of 44.5–54.5 centimeters for size L and 46–56 centimeters for size XL. Its armrests offer seven centimeters of vertical adjustment. These controls allow the user to change the height of the seated position and the level of the forearm supports separately, giving each setting a clear role in arranging the chair around an existing desk.For a player joining a shared game, the relevant relationship is between the body, the desktop and the equipment used to participate. Seat height establishes one part of that arrangement, while armrest height allows the supporting surfaces to be raised or lowered. Keeping those functions distinct makes the adjustment process easier to describe: one changes the seated level, and the other changes where the forearms can rest. Novis offers vertical armrest adjustment, with the configuration selected by the user according to the desk and preferred position.Backrest Positions Accommodate Different Moments Within PlayThe Novis backrest adjusts from approximately 90 degrees to a maximum recline of 155 degrees. The chair also offers a separate 15-degree rocking function. Backrest recline changes the angle behind the user, while the rocking mechanism permits movement through the chair's tilt system. These controls provide options beyond the initial upright configuration, allowing the seating position to be selected within the available range.Those choices are relevant to the different moments that can occur within a social gaming session. Active interaction at the desk, a pause between rounds and conversation after a game may involve different preferred positions. The backrest setting can be changed when appropriate, with desk clearance, screen position and reach remaining part of the arrangement. The campaign presents this as a practical choice available to the user, without suggesting that a particular angle improves gameplay or that reclining is necessary for an enjoyable session.AndaSeat's Black Friday campaign runs from November 1 through November 29, 2026. Scheduled final Novis prices are US$219 for L and US$249 for XL, with the announced US$30 reduction already included.Through the Novis campaign, AndaSeat is connecting a familiar piece of gaming equipment with the broader reasons people gather to play. Built-in lumbar contouring and molded cushioning establish the chair's support surfaces, while height and backrest controls provide choices for arranging the seated position. The November presentation keeps those functions tied to regular use: creating a place to join a game, share an experience and remain part of the conversation. Novis serves as the seating component of that setting, with a focus on practical configuration and clearly defined features.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic furniture and workspace products for gaming, professional and home environments. Its portfolio includes ergonomic chairs, standing desks, monitor arms and related workspace accessories. AndaSeat's product-development approach combines structural engineering, adjustable ergonomics, material development and integrated workspace design, with a focus on how technology and furniture increasingly coexist within contemporary homes.

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AndaSeat Presents Novis Seating for Players Gathering Online to Play and Connect News Provided By AndaSeat November 15, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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