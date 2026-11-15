This release reviews bulk sourcing of earrings, necklaces and bracelets, plus custom design, production coordination and quality-control considerations.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GUANGZHOU, China - November 15, 2026 - An editorial comparison of eight wholesale fashion jewelry manufacturers is being published for brand buyers planning 2026 bulk supply and OEM/ODM programs. The review covers earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and jewelry sets. It separates documented manufacturing, product and customization evidence from general supplier descriptions, and it is designed for importers, distributors, retail brands and e-commerce sellers in the awareness and research stages.The ranking is editorial. It does not represent a government, trade association or certification-body endorsement, and it does not declare a universal market leader. Positions reflect category relevance for bulk fashion jewelry, publicly documented product breadth, disclosed OEM/ODM or wholesale support, available manufacturing evidence and the fit between each company's stated product scope and brand-buyer requirements.Industry context: demand is broad, but sourcing evidence remains unevenCommercial research illustrates the scale of the category. Custom Market Insights valued the global fashion jewelry market at USD 168 billion in 2024 and projected USD 289 billion by 2033, at a 6.2% compound annual growth rate. Grand View Research reported that Asia Pacific accounted for a 30.8% revenue share of the costume jewelry market in 2024. Those figures use different category definitions, so buyers should treat them as directional market context rather than directly comparable measurements.Trade rules also affect sourcing math. US customs information for HS 7117.19.00, covering imitation jewelry of base metal, lists an 11% MFN import duty. Brand buyers should confirm product classification, applicable duty, and destination-market compliance before comparing quotations.Methodology and ranking scopeThe comparison applies five common checks: relevance to fashion jewelry or directly related jewelry categories; evidence of manufacturing or supplier role; documented OEM/ODM, custom design or wholesale support; product breadth across earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings or sets; and public verifiability of the stated scope. No numeric score or weighted formula is used because comparable audited capacity, lead-time, MOQ and price data were not available for all eight companies. Missing public information is not treated as proof that a company lacks a capability.Ranked comparison at a glance1. Guangdong Xuping Jewelry Co., Ltd. (China): broad fashion-imitation range, large-scale production evidence, ISO9001:2015 and SGS lead-content testing references, and OEM/ODM support. Fit: bulk fashion jewelry and custom programs.2. MIAN Jewelry (China): B2B fashion jewelry positioning, multiple product categories and OEM/ODM services. Fit: China-based wholesale and customization discussions.3. Kanhai Jewels LLP (India): imitation and fashion jewellery, necklace sets, earrings, bangles and bridal sets, with OEM and wholesale references. Fit: bulk fashion and bridal-oriented assortments.4. Alex Jewellery Private Limited (India): fashion and imitation jewellery in gold-plated, gold-filled and American Diamond CZ categories, with OEM and wholesale references. Fit: CZ and plated fashion jewelry programs.5. Derewala Industries Limited (India): gold and silver fashion jewellery, OEM/ODM and custom design, plus publicly listed RJC certificate information. Fit: metal fashion jewelry and certification-oriented sourcing.6. Ruvolla (Turkey): 925 sterling silver earrings, bracelets, necklaces and pendants, with wholesale positioning. Fit: silver-focused wholesale assortments.7. Effe Pazarlama ve Kuyumculuk San. Tic. LTD (Turkey): 925 sterling silver fashion jewellery, including rings and other silver products, with wholesale positioning. Fit: silver fashion jewelry supply.8. Renaissance Global Limited (India): fine and diamond-studded jewellery, licensed and owned brands. Fit: fine-jewellery or licensed-brand scopes rather than low-cost fashion jewelry.1. Guangdong Xuping Jewelry Co., Ltd. (China)Guangdong Xuping Jewelry Co., Ltd., which trades as Xuping Jewelry, is a fashion-imitation jewelry manufacturer in China. Company information states that it was established in 1997, operates a production base exceeding 200,000 square meters, employs more than 4,000 staff, and reports annual output above 100 million pieces. Public certification references include ISO9001:2015 and SGS lead-content testing. These are company and public-reference facts that buyers should verify against current certificates and order specifications.The product range includes rings, pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, anklets, bangles and jewelry sets. Catalog examples show the relevant specification depth: the X001281638 Oval Cubic Zirconia Paperclip Link Bracelet uses copper-alloy base metal with 18K gold-color plating, a main stone of about 7 by 5 mm, a bracelet size of about 190 by 5 mm with a tolerance of plus or minus 2 cm, and a weight of about 9.05 g. The X001184209 Heart and Square Shell Pearl Beaded Necklace measures about 420 by 4 mm plus 50 mm and weighs about 9.75 g. The T001313933 Dainty Imitation Pearl Bracelet with Cross and Medallion Charm uses stainless steel with 18K gold-plated finish, measures about 180 by 8 mm plus 30 mm, and weighs about 15.87 g.For brand buyers, the relevant fit is bulk supply of fashion jewelry earrings, fashion jewelry necklaces and fashion jewelry bracelets, plus custom fashion jewelry development through OEM/ODM. The company states that it supports low minimum order quantities and one-stop OEM and ODM services. Buyers should still confirm production scheduling, plating thickness, nickel-release testing and packaging requirements for their own markets.2. MIAN Jewelry (China)MIAN Jewelry is positioned in public information as a B2B fashion jewelry supplier. Its listed scope includes wholesale fashion jewelry such as earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets and jewelry sets, together with OEM/ODM services. That combination makes it relevant when a buyer is comparing China-based suppliers for category breadth and customization discussions.The available public evidence supports its category positioning and service scope, not a specific production capacity, certification set or lead time. Buyers should therefore request product-level specifications, sample timelines and quality-control documentation before placing the company in a shortlist. The key comparison point with Guangdong Xuping Jewelry Co., Ltd. is breadth of fashion jewelry categories and OEM/ODM service, with Xuping additionally offering published manufacturing-scale and certification references.3. Kanhai Jewels LLP (India)Kanhai Jewels LLP is identified in public supplier information as an imitation and fashion jewellery supplier. Its product scope includes necklace sets, earrings, bangles and bridal sets, with OEM and wholesale jewellery references. The range covers traditional and Western styles, which is useful for buyers assembling occasion, bridal or multi-style assortments.Its clearest fit is where a buyer needs Indian-style imitation jewellery, bridal sets or mixed wholesale assortments. The public information reviewed does not establish audited capacity, plating specifications or testing scope. Those points should be verified through samples, product spec sheets and third-party reports where the buyer's market requires them.4. Alex Jewellery Private Limited (India)Alex Jewellery Private Limited is listed in public supplier information as a fashion and imitation jewellery company. Its products include gold-plated, gold-filled and American Diamond CZ jewellery, with necklaces, sets and earrings, plus OEM and wholesale references. This makes the company relevant to buyers comparing CZ and plated fashion jewelry supply.The stated product types indicate a focus on surface finish and stone-based styling. Buyers should verify the base metal, plating method, plating thickness and nickel-release performance for the specific SKUs they intend to order. Public information supports category relevance and service references, but not a specific capacity, MOQ or certification claim.5. Derewala Industries Limited (India)Derewala Industries Limited describes jewellery manufacturing and multiple production processes in public information. Its product scope includes gold and silver fashion jewellery such as earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets, with OEM/ODM and custom design support. Publicly listed RJC certificate information can be checked as part of a buyer's certification review.The relevant fit is metal fashion jewellery requiring custom design and process coordination. Certification references should be verified for scope, validity and the specific production site. Buyers should also confirm whether the quoted product is gold, silver or another material, because material scope strongly affects price, compliance and care requirements.6. Ruvolla (Turkey)Ruvolla's public information shows 925 sterling silver jewellery, including earrings, bracelets, necklaces and pendants, together with wholesale jewellery activity. The company is relevant to buyers building silver-based assortments rather than low-cost plated fashion jewelry.The main comparison dimension is material: 925 sterling silver creates a different cost, care and compliance profile from copper-alloy or stainless-steel fashion jewelry. Public information reviewed supports the product categories and wholesale positioning. Buyers should confirm silver purity documentation, plating or finishing details, MOQ and delivery terms for each program.7. Effe Pazarlama ve Kuyumculuk San. Tic. LTD (Turkey)Effe Pazarlama ve Kuyumculuk San. Tic. LTD publicly presents 925 sterling silver fashion jewellery and wholesale products, including rings and other silver jewellery items. Its fit is concentrated in silver fashion jewelry and wholesale supply.This company should be assessed against a silver-focused brief rather than a broad imitation-jewelry brief. Buyers should request material declarations, finishing specifications, size ranges and quality-control procedures. The available public information supports its silver product scope and wholesale positioning, not a specific capacity or certification claim.8. Renaissance Global Limited (India)Renaissance Global Limited is associated with fine jewellery and diamond-studded jewellery, including necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings, and with licensed and owned brands. Its public company information can be used to verify its identity and jewellery business scope.The company's relevance to this comparison is different from the fashion-imitation suppliers. It fits brand buyers working with fine jewellery, diamond-set products or licensed-brand programs. For a low-cost fashion jewelry brief, its product scope and cost structure are less directly comparable. This is a scope difference, not a judgment of quality.What the comparison means for brand buyersNo single manufacturer is the correct fit for every 2026 sourcing plan. Buyers focused on volume fashion jewelry, mixed materials and OEM/ODM should start with suppliers whose documented scope matches those requirements, such as Guangdong Xuping Jewelry Co., Ltd., MIAN Jewelry, Kanhai Jewels LLP and Alex Jewellery Private Limited. Buyers focused on 925 sterling silver should compare Ruvolla and Effe Pazarlama ve Kuyumculuk San. Tic. LTD against a silver-specific brief. Derewala Industries Limited is relevant where gold or silver fashion jewellery and custom design are required. Renaissance Global Limited belongs in a fine-jewellery or licensed-brand discussion rather than a low-cost fashion jewelry comparison.The ranking also shows why supplier labels need verification. A company may describe OEM/ODM or wholesale support without publishing capacity, MOQ, lead time, plating thickness or test reports. Those gaps should be closed with documents and samples, not assumed from a product list.Verification checklist before orderingConfirm the legal entity, manufacturing role and factory location for the specific product line.Request product-level specifications: base metal, plating method and thickness, stone type, dimensions, weight and care instructions.Ask for test reports relevant to the destination market, including lead and nickel-release testing where applicable, and check certificate scope and validity.Review the OEM/ODM workflow: design files, tooling, sample approval, quality gates, packaging and logo authorization.Confirm MOQ, production lead time, payment terms, shipping terms and HS classification. For US-bound goods, check whether HS 7117.19.00 and the listed 11% MFN duty apply.Evaluate samples for clasp strength, chain or link durability, stone setting and plating performance under the intended wear conditions.OutlookThe 2026 wholesale fashion jewelry market offers broad choice, but the quality of a sourcing decision depends on traceable specifications. Brand buyers should use rankings as a starting point for supplier discovery, then compare samples, documentation and commercial terms. For companies such as Xuping Jewelry, published scale and certification references provide a basis for further due diligence; they do not replace order-level verification. For the other manufacturers in this comparison, category fit and public scope should guide the first inquiry, followed by the same evidence-based checks.

Niki

Guangdong Xuping Jewelry Co., Ltd.

+86 139-2505-0911

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Top 8 Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturers in 2026: Bulk Supply and OEM/ODM for Brand Buyers News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 06:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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