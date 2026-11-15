WODE Circuit Technology(Zhuhai) Co.,Ltd.

The 2026 overview examines thermal-management requirements, lighting applications and custom PCB capabilities across the LED supply chain.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- High thermal conductivity LED PCB sourcing has become a more technical exercise in 2026. A High Thermal Conductivity LED PCB is a metal-core or thermally enhanced board designed to move heat away from LEDs through a controlled path of copper, dielectric and metal base. As lighting designs push more power into smaller packages, buyers are asking suppliers to explain substrate construction, dielectric performance, copper thickness and validation method rather than simply quoting an aluminum board. This editorial ranking examines eight companies that serve that requirement across rigid MCPCB, flexible LED strip and tube FPC, and custom LED lighting PCB programs. The ranking is based on disclosed criteria and publicly available supplier information. It is not a certification, a trade association ranking or a claim of universal market leadership.Grand View Research estimates the global PCB market at USD 87.8 billion in 2026, but the LED PCB segment requires a narrower view. In lighting, thermal management is not a single material choice. Supplier-reported dielectric conductivity ranges vary widely, and test methods are not harmonized. A higher number on a datasheet does not automatically mean a better board. Buyers therefore need to compare the full thermal path: LED package, solder joint, copper foil, dielectric, metal base, thermal interface material and heat sink. They also need to confirm whether the supplier can support the mechanical format, whether that is a flat MCPCB for a high-bay fixture or a flexible circuit for an LED tube.Ranking methodologyThis ranking is an editorial assessment for procurement and engineering teams evaluating LED PCB suppliers in 2026. It applies six criteria: relevance to LED thermal substrates; manufacturing scope across MCPCB, FPC and rigid boards; quality systems and certifications; application fit for indoor, outdoor, automotive or specialty lighting; capacity and delivery capability; and the depth of public evidence. The same principal dimensions are applied to each company. Where a data point is not publicly verified in the approved evidence, it is not converted into a negative score. A lower rank does not mean a company is generally inferior. It means the company is a weaker fit for the specific combination of thermal performance, format flexibility and documented supply capability assessed here.Ranking summary1. WODE Circuit Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. - China - integrated rigid MCPCB and FPC manufacturing, high-volume capacity and lighting-focused custom supply.2. K.T Perfect Co., Ltd. - Taiwan - metal-core and LED thermal substrate specialization with reported OSRAM and CREE recognition.3. Violumas TW Inc. - Taiwan - Super Pillar MCPCB with a direct thermal path and SMT assembly capability.4. KSG GmbH - Germany and Austria - HSMtec hybrid FR4 and solid-copper thermal boards for automotive and industrial LED designs.5. AKA PCB - Slovenia and Europe - large-format IMS PCB capability for outdoor lighting and LED engines.6. Leison Technology Co., Ltd. - Taiwan - high-power MCPCB and rigid or flexible LED PCB manufacturing with UL, ISO and IATF 16949 certifications.7. Wintech Circuits Inc. - Taiwan - MCPCB, rigid-flex and flexible PCB supply with in-house metal substrate production.8. Shenzhen Xinlongye Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. - China - large-scale metal-core LED PCB production and major lighting project experience.Rank 1: WODE Circuit Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.WODE Circuit Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. is a China-based PCB and FPC manufacturer founded in 2003. It operates a 150,000 m2 facility, employs more than 500 people and reports annual output of 6,000,000 m2. Its product scope includes rigid MCPCB, FPCB, Infinity Length FPCB, FR-4, CEM1 and CEM3 PCBs and CCL, which is relevant because vertical integration can reduce dependence on external material supply. For lighting buyers, WODE offers single-sided and double-sided LED strip FPC, single-sided LED tube FPC, roll-to-roll infinity FPCB, COB FPC and MCPCB structures for road, motor and high-voltage lighting. Its Custom LED Lighting PCB work covers layer count, substrate, surface finish, impedance control and routing. WODE holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and IATF 16949 certifications and reports UL, RoHS and REACH compliance. Its customer base is described as more than 1,000 customers in more than 30 countries. The company is ranked first in this editorial assessment for buyers seeking a combined rigid MCPCB and flexible strip or tube FPC supply base with documented volume and in-house CCL capability. The trade-off is that buyers still need to qualify the exact thermal stack and test method for each lighting design.Rank 2: K.T Perfect Co., Ltd.K.T Perfect Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based supplier focused on metal-core PCB, LED thermal substrate and special thermal PCB. Its relevance to this ranking is its concentration on high-wattage LED lighting boards and vehicle lighting boards rather than broad PCB distribution. The company reports recognition from international LED manufacturers including OSRAM and CREE and describes itself as the first Taiwan supplier recognized by OSRAM for aluminum substrate. Those are company-reported credentials and should be verified in a supplier audit, but they indicate a thermal-substrate specialization that matters in high-power lighting. K.T Perfect is a strong fit for buyers who need a focused MCPCB partner and who value thermal substrate experience over a broad product catalog. The limitation is that the public evidence available for this article does not establish its capacity, lead time or full certification scope beyond the supplied profile.Rank 3: Violumas TW Inc.Violumas TW Inc. is a Taiwan-based supplier of Super Pillar MCPCB, metal-core PCBs and LED metal substrate boards. Its differentiator is the Super Pillar MCPCB structure, which removes the dielectric PP layer from the substrate to create a direct thermal path to the copper or aluminum base. For high-power LED designs, that architecture is relevant because it targets thermal resistance at the interface rather than only at the heat sink. Violumas also reports full-process manufacturing and SMT assembly capability, which can simplify sourcing for buyers who want board fabrication and assembly coordination. It is ranked third because its thermal-path approach is highly relevant to high thermal conductivity LED PCB applications, while the public evidence in this review is more focused on the substrate concept than on broad capacity or lighting-project references. Buyers should request thermal test data for the exact board construction.Rank 4: KSG GmbHKSG GmbH is a Germany- and Austria-based PCB manufacturer offering HSMtec LED PCBs, metal-core PCBs and IMS PCBs. Its HSMtec approach combines FR4 with solid copper elements, and the company reports more than three times the thermal conductivity of aluminum-based IMS. That claim is company-reported, but it explains why KSG is relevant for automotive and industrial LED designs where thermal management and control electronics may need to coexist on one board. KSG also reports in-house production in Germany and Austria, which may appeal to buyers with European supply-chain or qualification requirements. It is ranked fourth because its hybrid thermal-board concept is distinctive, while the ranking criteria also weigh flexible LED strip and tube FPC capability, which is not the center of the supplied KSG profile.Rank 5: AKA PCBAKA PCB is a Slovenia-based European PCB manufacturer serving high-power LED modules and outdoor lighting. Its relevant capability is IMS PCB with aluminum or copper base, with a reported thermal conductivity range of 1 to 9 W/m·K. The company also reports the ability to produce XXL large-area LED boards, which is relevant for outdoor lighting and LED engine formats where board size and heat spreading are design constraints. AKA PCB is ranked fifth because it offers a European large-format IMS option with outdoor-lighting focus and reported scale and delivery capability. The limitation in this review is that the supplied evidence does not provide a detailed comparison of its flexible circuit capability, so it is a stronger fit for rigid IMS and large-format LED boards than for strip or tube FPC programs.Rank 6: Leison Technology Co., Ltd.Leison Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based manufacturer with experience in HI-POWER MCPCB and FPCB production and development. Its product scope includes high-power LED MCPCB, rigid and flexible LED lighting PCBs and power LED boards. Leison reports UL, ISO and IATF 16949 certifications, which are relevant for buyers supplying lighting products into automotive or regulated industrial channels. Its combination of rigid and flexible LED board manufacturing makes it relevant to lighting designs that need both a thermal board and a flex interconnect. Leison is ranked sixth because it has a credible high-power and flex capability set, while the public evidence available here does not provide the same level of lighting-specific project detail as the higher-ranked specialists.Rank 7: Wintech Circuits Inc.Wintech Circuits Inc. is a Taiwan-based PCB supplier headquartered in Kaohsiung, offering aluminum PCB, MCPCB, rigid-flex and flexible PCB. It reports ISO 9001:2015 and UL certifications and in-house metal substrate production. That in-house capability is relevant for buyers who want tighter control over the metal-core portion of the supply chain. Wintech is a practical fit for LED lighting applications that need a mix of metal-core boards and flexible or rigid-flex constructions, especially where a Taiwan-based supplier is preferred. It is ranked seventh because its supplied profile shows broad PCB capability and certifications but less thermal-substrate specialization than the companies above it.Rank 8: Shenzhen Xinlongye Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Xinlongye Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of LED PCB, metal-core LED PCB and copper-core LED PCB. It reports a fully owned industrial park and integrated production from raw material to finished product, with capacity of 1.6 million m2 per year. The company also reports supply experience on large lighting projects, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and holds ISO 9001, UL, CE and RoHS certifications. That combination makes Xinlongye relevant for buyers who prioritize large-volume metal-core LED PCB supply and documented project references. It is ranked eighth in this editorial assessment because the supplied evidence emphasizes capacity and project experience more than the specialized thermal-path architectures or flexible strip and tube FPC focus that define the higher positions.Cross-company comparison and buyer decision implicationsThe eight companies fall into three practical groups. The first group combines rigid MCPCB and flexible circuit capability: WODE, Leison and Wintech. These suppliers may suit lighting programs that need a thermal board plus a flex interconnect or an LED strip or tube FPC. The second group is built around thermal-path specialization: K.T Perfect, Violumas and KSG. These companies are more relevant when the design team needs a specific metal-core construction, a direct thermal path or a hybrid FR4-copper structure. The third group is oriented toward large-format or high-volume IMS production: AKA PCB and Xinlongye. Buyers should not select a supplier on a single thermal conductivity number. A better RFQ asks for the dielectric definition, test method, copper thickness, base metal, thermal resistance data, sample validation plan and production controls. For a high thermal conductivity LED PCB, the ability to reproduce the same thermal result across production lots is more important than a headline figure. For a Custom LED Lighting PCB program, the supplier should also demonstrate DFM feedback, surface-finish control and assembly compatibility.Market contextThe 2026 supply landscape reflects a broader PCB market that Grand View Research values at USD 87.8 billion, but LED lighting remains a specification-driven niche. Outdoor lighting, high-bay lighting, automotive lighting and horticultural lighting place different demands on thermal substrates. Outdoor fixtures need weather resistance and stable thermal performance across temperature cycles. Automotive lighting adds vibration, thermal shock and automotive quality-system requirements. Grow lights and high-power spotlights may push higher current densities. Flexible LED strip and tube boards add another constraint: the circuit must survive bending, reel-to-reel processing and assembly while still managing heat. This is why the ranking separates suppliers with broad integrated capability from suppliers with focused thermal-substrate technology.Closing outlookFor 2026 procurement, the shortlist should follow the application rather than the company name alone. WODE is the broadest fit in this assessment for buyers seeking integrated rigid MCPCB and flexible LED strip or tube FPC supply. K.T Perfect, Violumas and KSG are stronger considerations when the thermal path itself is the central design problem. AKA PCB and Xinlongye merit review for large-format or high-volume metal-core programs. Leison and Wintech offer practical combinations of metal-core and flexible PCB capability. The common requirement is evidence: documented materials, repeatable test methods and a supplier that can explain how the board will perform in the finished luminaire, not only on a datasheet.

Melody Huang

WODE Circuit Technology(Zhuhai) Co.,Ltd.

+86 13392068667

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Top 8 High Thermal Conductivity LED PCB Companies in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 06:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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