The ceiling rises to ₹180,000 plus taxes for devices with more than 40% Make-in-India component. The revision comes as government functioning increasingly shifts to digital platforms, with electronic file management, online approvals, virtual meetings and data-based decision-making becoming integral to administration. Mint unpacks the rules.

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