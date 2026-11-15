MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From heated Shiatsu foot kneading to cordless full-leg compression, the North American massage brand announces limited-time holiday discounts across Amazon, Shopify, and Best Buy.

Irvine, California, United States, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding a holiday gift that balances genuine thoughtfulness with daily utility is an annual challenge for seasonal shoppers. While novelty items often end up tucked away in closets by January, tools that support at-home relaxation, comfort, and physical recovery deliver lasting value well past the winter holidays.









To help gift givers bring practical comfort home, Nekteck, a wellness brand dedicated to accessible recovery technology, today announced its official Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional lineup for 2026. Spanning verified discounts across Amazon, Nekteck's official website, and TikTok Shop, the seasonal event highlights three of the brand's most popular personal relaxation devices: the flagship Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat, the versatile Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager, and the premium Nekteck Cordless Air Compression Leg Massager.

Whether shopping for parents who spend long shifts on their feet, desk workers managing tight shoulders, or family members who appreciate a soothing evening routine on the couch, Nekteck's holiday collection makes everyday wellness accessible and easy to wrap.









Curated Holiday Gift Guide: Thoughtful Wellness for Every Lifestyle

Following the curated format of modern holiday gift roundups, each device addresses distinct daily relaxation needs:

Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat : The ideal everyday relaxation gift for parents, teachers, nurses, or anyone on their feet all day. This popular unit features three customizable deep-kneading massage modes paired with built-in air compression across two adjustable intensity levels. Gentle infrared heating provides soothing warmth up to 113°F (45°C), creating a comforting sanctuary under the desk or in front of the television. It fits seamlessly into quiet evenings at home and makes an exceptionally thoughtful gift for moms and dads. Available on Amazon for $74.99 (16.7% off regular $89.99) and at nekteck.com for $76.49 (15% off regular $89.99).



Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager : A targeted comfort companion for remote professionals, commuters, and busy adults carrying tension across their upper body. Built with 16 deep-kneading Shiatsu nodes designed to simulate human hands, it wraps comfortably over the shoulders, lower back, or thighs. Users can tailor their session with three speed levels, bidirectional rotation, and soothing 113°F optional heat to ease tight muscles after a demanding workday. On sale on Amazon for $34.98 (33.4% off regular $59.99) and at nekteck.com for $47.99(15% off regular $59.99). Nekteck Cordless Air Compression Leg Massager : A premium wellness gift for fitness enthusiasts, frequent travelers, or anyone who appreciates advanced leg relaxation. Featuring a specialized full-leg boot design, it utilizes a five-chamber sequential air compression system with adaptive pressure control that gently massages feet, calves, and thighs. Because it operates cordlessly on a rechargeable battery, recipients can enjoy full-leg relaxation in bed, on the recliner, or during travel without being anchored to a wall outlet. Available on Amazon for $157.69 (21.2% off regular $199.99) and on Shopify for $175.98 (20% off regular $219.98).

Confirmed Black Friday & Cyber Monday Shopping Schedules

Nekteck's holiday pricing is structured across three major authorized retail platforms, allowing holiday shoppers to choose their preferred checkout experience:



Nekteck's Official Website: Early holiday access runs from November 9 through December 6, 2026 (11:59 PM PST), featuring direct savings across the massage collection on Nekteck's official website.

Best Buy: Seasonal sales run from November 16 through December 6, 2026 (11:59 PM PST), with promotional pricing featuring the Shiatsu Foot Massager at $73.99, the Neck and Back Massager at $39.99, and the Cordless Air Compression Leg Massager at $249.99. Amazon Official Store: Peak Cyber Season pricing goes live November 19 through November 30, 2026 (11:59 PM PST), delivering verified discounts directly on Amazon product detail pages with Prime shipping availability.











Everyday Comfort Long After the Holidays

Nekteck has focused on engineering dependable, user-friendly wellness appliances that remove the friction from daily recovery. Rather than framing personal care around sporadic spa appointments, the brand's massage lineup allows individuals to build consistent, relaxing habits right in their living rooms.

Shoppers can explore the complete holiday collection, confirm product compatibility, and take advantage of limited-time Black Friday deals by visiting the Nekteck Amazon Storefront or the official Nekteck Direct Store.

About Nekteck

Founded in 2017, Nekteck is a trusted wellness and lifestyle brand committed to making everyday relaxation and physical comfort accessible to all. Specializing in heated Shiatsu massagers, targeted neck wraps, sequential air compression boots, and home recovery technology, Nekteck combines reliable craftsmanship with intuitive design. Serving millions of households across North America and international markets, Nekteck continues to innovate practical solutions that help people unwind, recharge, and feel their best every day.

CONTACT: Will Lam,...