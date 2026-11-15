MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas,NV, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medcursor, a wellness brand developing practical massage and personal care products, today announced its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on select foot massagers and wireless wellness devices. Available through Medcursor Amazon and the Medcursor Official Store during product-specific promotional periods, the offers give holiday shoppers more ways to find useful gifts for family, partners, and themselves.









From soothing warmth after a long day on your feet to customizable, app-controlled personal care, this year's selection brings together three gift ideas for different routines and budgets. Highlights include:



Medcursor Foot Massager with Heat (Shiatsu): A customizable foot massage experience combining kneading, rolling, air compression, and optional heat for relaxing evenings at home.

Medcursor Wireless TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator: A compact, app-controlled wellness device featuring TENS, EMS, and RELAX modes, with 25 intensity levels for personalized use. Medcursor Height-Adjustable Foot Massager: A feature-rich option with adjustable arch-height settings, vibration, and dual-zone heating for a more tailored massage experience.

Why At-Home Relaxation Products Make Thoughtful Gifts

Finding gifts that feel personal while offering practical benefits can be challenging. Massage gifts combine everyday usefulness with comfort, turning an ordinary evening on the couch into an opportunity to unwind after a busy day. Whether it's a foot massager for parents who spend long hours standing or a portable wellness device for someone who enjoys new technology, these gifts reflect the recipient's daily habits and preferences.

The most meaningful at-home relaxation gifts are often the ones that address someone's everyday needs. Rather than adding another item to the closet, these thoughtful presents offer moments of comfort and relaxation that can be enjoyed long after the holiday season.

Product Highlights: Three Ways to Give Everyday Comfort

Medcursor's holiday collection features three standout products, each designed for different relaxation preferences and lifestyles. Whether you're shopping for parents, partners, or loved ones, these practical devices offer thoughtful gifts for him or her.

Medcursor Foot Massager with Heat (Shiatsu Feet Massage Machine)

After a long day of standing, walking, or running errands, a soothing foot massage can make relaxing at home feel even better. The Medcursor Shiatsu Foot Massager combines kneading, rolling, air compression, and optional heat to create a customizable massage experience. Three massage nodes on each side target the forefoot, arch, and heel, while removable, washable foot sleeves and a 15-minute automatic shutoff make everyday use and maintenance convenient.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Offers:



Medcursor Amazon: $62.40 (regularly $79.99, 22% off), November 19–30, 2026. Medcursor Official Store: $64.79 (regularly $80.99, 20% off), November 13–December 6, 2026.

Where to Shop: Medcursor Amazon









Whether unwinding after a busy day, taking a break between activities, or incorporating muscle stimulation into a personal wellness routine, the Medcursor Wireless TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator offers a convenient and customizable experience. Weighing approximately 0.83 oz per unit, its compact, wireless design makes it easy to use at home or while traveling.

The device features three operating modes-TENS, EMS, and RELAX-along with app-based controls offering 25 intensity levels and eight target areas. The two included units can be adjusted independently for a more personalized experience. Skin-friendly, reusable hydrogel pads with a secure magnetic connection make setup and reuse more convenient.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Offers:



Medcursor Amazon: $28.49 (regularly $49.99, approximately 43% off), November 19–30, 2026. Medcursor Official Store: $44.79 (regularly $55.99, 20% off), November 13–December 6, 2026.

Where to Shop: Medcursor Amazon









Medcursor Foot Massager with Heat (Height-Adjustable Arch Heads)

Not every foot massage feels the same, and finding the right fit can make all the difference. The Medcursor Height-Adjustable Foot Massager brings more flexibility to at-home relaxation with two adjustable arch-height settings and an electric stretch function designed to accommodate different foot shapes.

It combines four massage functions-kneading, air compression, vibration, and heat-along with dual-zone heating that warms both the soles and tops of the feet. Two adjustable heat settings, saved preferences, removable foot sleeves, and a 20-minute automatic shutoff make it convenient for everyday use.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Offer:

Medcursor Amazon: $99.98 (regularly $129.99, 23% off), November 19–30, 2026.

Where to Shop: Medcursor Amazo







Black Friday & Cyber Monday Promotional Details

To help shoppers find practical wellness gifts at more accessible prices, Medcursor is offering limited-time promotional pricing across Amazon and its direct Shopify store. As offers vary by platform, customers are encouraged to review the pricing and promotional periods below.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Promotional Periods

Medcursor's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers will be available across its Amazon and official online store channels during the following promotional periods:



Medcursor Amazon: November 19–30, 2026 Medcursor Official Store: November 13–December 6, 2026

All promotional periods follow Pacific Standard Time (PST). Discounts and product availability may vary by product and shopping channel. Shoppers are encouraged to check the individual product links for the latest offers.

Promotional prices are available during the applicable offer periods and may vary based on product availability and retailer terms.









About Medcursor

Medcursor is a wellness brand focused on developing practical, user-friendly massage and personal care products designed to support everyday comfort and relaxation. Inspired by the physical demands of modern lifestyles, Medcursor develops accessible wellness solutions that help users incorporate relaxation and personal care into their daily routines. Through ongoing product research and development, the brand aims to create innovative, convenient, and functional wellness devices that meet consumers' evolving needs.

For more information, to check product availability, and to explore Medcursor's 2026 holiday offers, visit the Medcursor Collection. Discover practical gifts for mom, gifts for dad, and loved ones who deserve a little everyday relaxation.

CONTACT: Will LAM,...