MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With an 8000mAh battery, dual-sided heating, and a built-in flashlight, JMOSTRG's rechargeable hand warmers are built for hardcore outdoor enthusiasts who refuse to let dropping temperatures cut their season short

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JMOSTRG today announced its rechargeable hand warmers as an essential piece of gear for extending fall outdoor sports, particularly golf and hunting. As morning temperatures across the U.S. drop into the 30s and 40s, cold hands can quickly turn a promising day on the course or in the field into an uncomfortable battle. Built for hardcore outdoor players, JMOSTRG offers a practical solution to keep hands warm and functional from dawn to dusk.

The Cold-Hands Problem in Fall Sports

Golfers know the feeling: an 8 a.m. tee time in late fall, and the first few holes are played with stiff, numb hands. A bad grip on a cold morning can easily ruin a shot. Hunters sitting in a blind before sunrise face the same issue-cold hands make it harder to hold steady, adjust equipment, or stay comfortable for hours. Gloves are an option, but they interfere with the fine motor control required to grip a club, hold a rifle, or tie a lure. A reliable, portable heat source is not just about comfort; it's about performance.









Power and Endurance for the Field

JMOSTRG's hand warmers are engineered for long days outdoors. Equipped with an 8000mAh combined battery capacity, they can continuously warm your hands for 4 to 15 hours per unit, or 4 to 30 hours across the 2-pack. Users can choose from 8 heating modes-4 levels for single-sided and 4 for double-sided -reaching up to 127.4°F. The dual-sided heating warms from palm to fingertips, eliminating the "half-cold hand" problem common with single-sided warmers.









A smart LED display shows the remaining battery and heat level at a glance, so there is no guessing whether the warmth will last until sunset. The built-in flashlight adds an extra layer of utility, proving invaluable for pre-dawn walks to the deer stand, finding gear in a dark truck, or navigating back to the trailhead after dusk.









Built for the Outdoors

The 2-pack comes with two lanyards, keeping each warmer secure during movement. At just 3.7 ounces each, they are light enough to carry all day without weighing down a pocket or a hunting vest. The compact size fits easily into a jacket, a blind bag, or a golf cart. Available in multiple colors, ranging from classic black to more visible options for outdoor use, they are designed to match your gear.









The same features that make JMOSTRG useful for golf and hunting carry over into other cold-weather moments. The long battery life works for commuting, walking the dog, or spending a day outdoors. The 2-pack format makes it easy to keep one in a truck and one in a hunting bag, or to share with a friend.

Black Friday Preview

As consumers prepare for the holiday shopping season, JMOSTRG will unveil its official Black Friday promotional pricing later this month, making it easier for outdoor enthusiasts to gear up for winter without breaking the bank. The hand warmers are currently available on Amazon.

About JMOSTRG

JMOSTRG designs practical personal comfort products for outdoor and everyday use, with a focus on battery performance, safety, and portability. The brand's hand warmers are made for people who spend time outdoors-whether they're on the course, in the field, or on the water.

Media Contact

Name: Andy Liu

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