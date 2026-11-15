MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Ubud resort integrates traditional Balinese experiences, wellness activities, and environmental initiatives into its guest programme

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iNi ViE Hospitality announces Kaamala Resort Ubud's commitment to sustainable hospitality through its environmental and cultural initiatives. Located near the Sacred Monkey Forest in Ubud, the resort incorporates environmental practices, Balinese cultural traditions, and wellness experiences into its daily operations and guest programme, reflecting the group's approach to sustainable hospitality.

The resort takes its name from“Kamala,” the Sanskrit word for lotus, a symbol that informs its approach to hospitality. This concept is reflected in daily experiences that introduce guests to local customs while encouraging a more mindful connection with the surrounding environment.

Balinese Traditions and Daily Guest Experiences

The guest experience begins with a Lotus-Inspired Welcome, featuring a Balinese blessing and foot-washing ritual accompanied by bamboo music and aromatic mist. Guests can also take part in Canang Sari, the traditional art of making Balinese offerings, followed by a guided walk known as The Offering of Gratitude.

Wellness activities include Lotus Flow Pilates, which guests can follow through a guided in-room video with affirmations. Throughout their stay, visitors can explore additional cultural and culinary activities, including live cooking demonstrations, mocktail-making and sushi classes, towel-folding demonstrations, and introductory Indonesian language sessions through Learn in Bahasa.

Environmental Practices and Community Initiatives

Sustainability is incorporated into the resort's daily operations and guest activities. Kaamala uses TERRA-filtered water as an alternative to bottled water, supported by The Water of Life ritual, which invites guests to take a mindful pour while reflecting on the importance of water conservation.

Operational measures include solar-powered systems, smart water treatment, energy-saving practices, waste sorting, tree preservation, and the use of recycled materials. An electric vehicle charging station is also available to support lower-carbon travel.

The resort prioritizes local residents for employment and training and works with local artisans and communities on cultural activities. Through The Root Ritual, guests can participate in tree planting. They may also make voluntary donations to support children and communities in nearby villages through the resort's corporate social responsibility programme.

Kaamala's sustainability efforts have earned it a Gold Badge from Eco Tourism Bali.

Connecting Guests with Ubud

The resort's location provides access to several cultural and natural attractions in the area. The Sacred Monkey Forest is approximately five minutes away, while the Blanco Museum is around eight minutes away. Ubud Palace and Ubud Art Market are approximately 10 minutes from the property, and Campuhan Ridge Walk is about 15 minutes away.

Guests can also visit Tegallalang Rice Terrace, join silver-making classes in Celuk, or take part in workshops at Serayu Pot, each approximately 20 minutes away. A complimentary shuttle service to Central Ubud is available.









Swimming pool and spa facilities at Kaamala Resort Ubud.

Dining, Wellness, and Accommodation

Kaamala offers four dining venues: Shichirin Ubud, Habitat Bistro, Seven Paintings Ubud, and Wild Air. Shichirin Ubud features Japanese cuisine, while Habitat Bistro serves Italian dishes. Wild Air offers a selection of Asian and Western cuisine alongside views of Ubud's green landscape.

Seven Paintings Ubud provides an immersive seven-course dining experience for up to 16 guests per session. Each course takes inspiration from an artist, with digital animation, narration, and sound accompanying the meal. Guests also take part in painting activities and small puzzles. Two sessions are held daily, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.









Kaamala Resort Ubud's dining venues offer a range of culinary options.

For relaxation, Svaha Spa Bisma offers signature spa experiences. Other evening rituals include Lotus Lights, a twilight ceremony featuring floating lotus candles, and Lotus Turndown, which incorporates fragrance, gratitude cards, and decorative ornaments. At 9 p.m., Sacred Silence invites guests to observe one minute of stillness.

Accommodation comprises 32 suites and 21 private pool villas. The Presidential Two Bedroom Private Pool Villa with Ricefield View features a private pool, a bathtub overlooking the rice fields, and panoramic views. Rooms also include smart technology with Alexa, Le Labo Santal 33 bath amenities, high-speed Wi-Fi, work desks, USB-C outlets, coffee machines, and Smart TVs with casting capabilities.









Kaamala Resort Ubud features private pool villas, guest accommodations, and thoughtfully designed interiors.

Other resort facilities include an infinity pool overlooking the surrounding jungle, a gym, a Yoga Chapel, and a Sunset Spot. The resort also provides a 24-hour digital concierge, laundry and pressing services, and facilities for wedding celebrations.

Before departure, guests receive a Tridatu bracelet, traditionally worn in Bali and representing the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. The bracelet serves as a keepsake connected to the island's cultural traditions.

Kaamala Resort Ubud is located at Jl. Bisma No. 888A, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali. For more information and reservations, visit inivie.com/kaamalaresor.

About iNi ViE Hospitality

iNi ViE Hospitality is a Bali-based hospitality management group overseeing a portfolio of more than 90 brands and properties across the island's key destinations. Its portfolio includes luxury villas and resorts, lifestyle venues, dining concepts, spa and wellness destinations, and family entertainment spaces. The group focuses on brand development, operations, marketing, and guest experience.

About Kaamala Resort Ubud

Kaamala Resort Ubud is a lotus-inspired eco-luxury resort by iNi ViE Hospitality, located in Ubud, Bali. It offers 32 suites and 21 private pool villas, four dining venues, Svaha Spa Bisma, and daily Signature Rituals. Rooted in Balinese culture, the resort holds a Gold Badge from Eco Tourism Bali.

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Gratika Eka Wati

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