Israeli Forces Detain Palestinians, Injure Several During West Bank Raids
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces detained at least 10 Palestinians, including a woman, and physically assaulted several others during a series of operations across the occupied West Bank early Saturday, as restrictions on Palestinian movement continued to intensify.
The arrests took place in the northern city of Nablus, where Israeli troops carried out simultaneous incursions targeting several residential areas and refugee camps, according to local reports.
Military vehicles entered Balata and Askar refugee camps east of Nablus, Ein Beit al-Ma’ refugee camp west of the city, as well as Iskan Rujeib, Al-Masakin Al-Sha’biya, Balata al-Balad and Askar al-Balad neighborhoods.
During the operation, soldiers reportedly cleared a residential property in eastern Nablus and converted it into a military post. They also conducted on-site interrogations involving several Palestinian residents.
Several young Palestinians sustained injuries after being beaten by Israeli soldiers during incursions into Balata refugee camp and the nearby Balata al-Balad neighborhood, local sources reported.
Elsewhere, Israeli troops entered Tammun, south of Tubas, where they searched a number of houses. Military measures were also tightened at the Ein Shibli checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley, restricting movement and causing disruptions for local residents.
Additional operations were reported in Jenin province, where Israeli forces searched residential properties in Al-Mughayyir village, east of the city, before entering the Wadi Burqin area southwest of Jenin during the early hours of Saturday.
The arrests took place in the northern city of Nablus, where Israeli troops carried out simultaneous incursions targeting several residential areas and refugee camps, according to local reports.
Military vehicles entered Balata and Askar refugee camps east of Nablus, Ein Beit al-Ma’ refugee camp west of the city, as well as Iskan Rujeib, Al-Masakin Al-Sha’biya, Balata al-Balad and Askar al-Balad neighborhoods.
During the operation, soldiers reportedly cleared a residential property in eastern Nablus and converted it into a military post. They also conducted on-site interrogations involving several Palestinian residents.
Several young Palestinians sustained injuries after being beaten by Israeli soldiers during incursions into Balata refugee camp and the nearby Balata al-Balad neighborhood, local sources reported.
Elsewhere, Israeli troops entered Tammun, south of Tubas, where they searched a number of houses. Military measures were also tightened at the Ein Shibli checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley, restricting movement and causing disruptions for local residents.
Additional operations were reported in Jenin province, where Israeli forces searched residential properties in Al-Mughayyir village, east of the city, before entering the Wadi Burqin area southwest of Jenin during the early hours of Saturday.
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