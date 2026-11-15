MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2026 collection brings together contemporary design, rich material combinations, and adaptable structures, introducing modular wall systems that extend the brand's design vision across residential and commercial spaces.

Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers place greater emphasis on the quality of their living environments and the overall design of their spaces, furniture is evolving beyond individual functional pieces to become an integral part of interior planning and personal expression. In living rooms, home offices, and professional environments alike, the need for display, storage, and lighting is increasingly interconnected. Traditional standalone furniture, however, can make it challenging to achieve a cohesive look while accommodating changing spatial and functional needs.In response to these evolving lifestyles and design expectations, Eureka Ergonomic proudly introduces the, a new premium furniture collection spanning living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas, and home offices. The collection also marks the debut of the

A New Expression of Contemporary Living: Material, Form, and Proportion

The Arundel Collection explores the balance between contemporary forms and substantial proportions. Rather than reproducing traditional European and American furniture styles or following the increasingly lightweight aesthetic of minimalist design, the collection embraces generous proportions, softened contours, and grounded structures to create a warm, substantial presence within the home.









Across the collection, wood, leather, stone, metal, and upholstery are more than decorative finishes. They play an integral role in shaping each piece's form, structure, and function. Through considered combinations of texture, warmth, finish, and detailing, Arundel creates visual depth while maintaining a restrained sense of proportion. The result is furniture that serves everyday needs while contributing to the character and atmosphere of a space.

Beyond Individual Furniture: Discover a Complete Modular Wall System

Traditional premium wall systems often require homeowners to plan everything from the ground up, including dimensions, materials, storage configurations, display modules, and lighting. While this approach offers extensive customization, the complexity of the design process and the additional cost of configuring individual components can make a complete wall solution less accessible.









Eureka Ergonomic takes a more streamlined approach with the Arundel Modular Wall Systems. Combining premium furniture design with thoughtfully planned functional configurations, the systems bring shelving, glass display cabinets, storage units, and integrated lighting together in cohesive, ready-to-choose solutions.

Rather than starting with individual components and building an entire wall system from scratch, customers can explore professionally curated configurations on the Eureka Ergonomic website. Each solution is designed to bring display, storage, and visual harmony together, making it easier to create a complete, well-considered space without navigating an unnecessarily complicated planning process.

Two Distinct Designs, One Complete System

The Arundel Modular Wall Systems debut with two distinct design concepts: the Arundel Canvas Interior System and the Arundel Colonnade System. Each offers a different architectural expression while sharing the same focus on integrated display, storage, and lighting.

Arundel Canvas Interior System

The Canvas Interior System is built around a continuous, unified wall composition. It brings together a media area, glass display cabinets, open shelving, floating storage drawers, and integrated wall panels within a cohesive design.

Warm Walnut finishes are paired with glass and metal elements, while integrated 3000K warm lighting adds depth and dimension. The combination creates a natural transition between open display and concealed storage.

Rather than simply arranging separate cabinets side by side, Canvas uses carefully considered module proportions, material combinations, and lighting placement to create a unified architectural backdrop. Customers can begin with curated configurations available on the website and explore adjustments based on their space and functional needs, maintaining the integrity of the overall design while simplifying the selection process.









Arundel Colonnade System

Inspired by the architectural rhythm of classical colonnades, the Colonnade System

Wood, metal, glass, and stone-look surfaces come together across floating storage drawers, transparent sliding glass display cabinets, open shelving, and integrated warm lighting. These elements work together to support both display and everyday storage while giving the wall a strong sense of structure and visual rhythm.









Where Canvas emphasizes a continuous, integrated wall composition, Colonnade highlights the interplay between vertical structure and modular components, offering a more open and architectural expression.

Integrated Lighting & Thoughtful Design

Lighting is an integral part of the Arundel Modular Wall Systems, not an afterthought or optional accessory. Concealed LED strips are incorporated along the upper and lower sides of the shelving, with the light sources seamlessly integrated into the structure to preserve the clean, uninterrupted appearance of each system.

The soft illumination highlights displayed objects and material details while adding depth and dimension to the overall wall composition.

Unlike wall systems that may require lighting to be purchased or configured separately, integrated lighting comes standard across the Arundel Modular Wall Systems. Lighting is considered during the initial planning of each configuration, bringing display, storage, and illumination together as part of one coordinated design.

The collection's broader design language draws on the proportions and detailing of classic European furniture, paired with the warm materials and substantial forms associated with Mid-Century American design. This balance brings a sense of heritage and character into contemporary interiors.

By combining curated complete configurations, integrated functionality, and a more accessible price positioning, Eureka Ergonomic makes it easier for customers to bring a thoughtfully designed, high-end wall system into their spaces-without starting a complex custom design process from scratch.

A More Accessible Way to Own a Complete Wall System

Both Canvas and Colonnade are available in professionally curated standard configurations, with additional customization options to accommodate individual spaces and project requirements.Customers can explore wood finishes including White Oak, Black Oak, and Dark Walnut, alongside combinations of glass, metal, and stone-look surfaces. Module arrangements and layouts can also be tailored to better suit specific dimensions, storage needs, and design preferences.From ready-to-choose configurations to personalized adjustments, Eureka Ergonomic aims to simplify the decisions traditionally associated with custom wall systems. Instead of selecting and coordinating every individual component, customers can begin with a complete design concept and refine it to suit their needs.By bringing design, functionality, and price positioning together, the Arundel Modular Wall Systems offer a more straightforward and accessible path to a cohesive, design-led interior.Explore the complete collection and curated configurations at the









A Broader Vision of Better Living

From workspace and ergonomic solutions to furniture for living, resting, dining, and storage, Eureka Ergonomic has consistently approached design with people's everyday needs at its center.

The introduction of the Arundel Modular Wall Systems represents another step in the brand's evolution-from individual furniture collections toward more comprehensive interior systems. The brand continues to expand its support for residential designers, interior design firms, and commercial project clients through design collaboration, custom project solutions, and product sourcing support.

Trade professionals can explore the brand's Project Case Studies Trade Program

About Eureka Ergonomic - MAKE LIFE BETTER

At Eureka Ergonomic, we believe furniture should fit the way people live.

Great furniture is about more than how it looks. It's about how it feels, how it functions, and how naturally it becomes part of everyday life. That's what guides our approach to design.

From the home office to the living room, dining room, and bedroom, we create furniture that brings together comfort, functionality, and distinctive design. Whether it's a desk that adapts to your workday or a sofa that brings people together, every piece is made with real life in mind.

With our in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, we bring ideas to life with close attention to materials, craftsmanship, and detail. We also extend our expertise beyond the home through Eureka Business, furnishing workplaces, hospitality environments, and commercial spaces.

Our name, Eureka, means "I found it." For us, it's that moment when a piece feels just right, a space comes together, and everyday life feels a little better.

That's what it means to MAKE LIFE BETTER.

CONTACT: Ryan Hu,...