Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight chairs from Eureka Ergonomic's Royal Series are included in the brand's 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday event, running from Nov. 1 through Dec. 6, 2026. Event pricing spans $299 to $649, with savings of up to $100 per chair, and the brand's Buy More, Save More tiered discount applies automatically at checkout when ordering two or more items.

The series sits where two expectations meet. A home office chair now works through desk sessions, video calls, reading and short breaks in the same room, and it is also one of the most visible pieces of furniture in that room. Leather executive chairs answer both at once: the upholstered silhouette and leather-family upholstery read as furniture, while height and recline adjustments handle the working day. What has changed in the category is variety - wood, metal and upholstery combinations, seat-construction choices and adjustment ranges now vary far more from model to model than the classic high-back look suggests.

The Royal Series reflects that shift with eight distinct configurations. Rather than walking through the eight one by one, this release groups them the way buyers actually choose: a first chair and everyday use, modern design and individual adjustment, classic executive build, and step-up support. Prices are listed per model; a full comparison appears in the final section.









A first chair and everyday use: Aric and Clara

For a first home office, the chair shares a budget with the desk, monitor and lighting, and the practical question is what a complete executive look costs at entry level. The answer in this series is $299.

Aric - $299 (reg. $339, save $40). A clean high-back profile in faux leather with wrapped armrests, in a light finish that sits easily beside pale wood desks and modern metal lighting. Seat height adjustment and a three-position recline lock cover the daily cycle of upright computer work and leaned-back reading. It is the straightforward entry point: full executive appearance, complete basic configuration, the lowest price in the series.

Clara - $319 (reg. $369, save $50). The same everyday brief with more room to move. Clara's 22-inch seat width is the widest in the series, which matters for readers and thinkers who shift leg position through the day rather than sitting in one fixed posture. A two-tone faux leather upholstery - lighter seating surfaces set against the outer shell, with leather-wrapped armrests and an integrated backrest and headrest - gives it a softer presence in warm, modern rooms.









Modern design and individual adjustment: Cruz, Royal Slim and Alto









Classic executive build and seat feel: Royal and Royal II

The third group is the classic proposition: a full high back, generous upholstery, mature presence. The two models differ in what they spend their configuration on.

Royal- $399 (reg. $449, save $50). Microfiber leather over high-density foam, a wide rectangular headrest, segmented backrest and rounded outward-extending armrests - the traditional executive silhouette in full proportion. The adjustments concentrate on the head and back: an independent, height-adjustable headrest and a four-position recline lock, so the chair holds an upright working angle in the morning and a leaned-back reading angle later. Perforation in the contact surfaces and layered foam address the upholstery itself. At this price it is the series' answer to the buyer who wants the classic look and the two adjustments that get used every day.

Royal II - $499 (reg. $569, save $70). Same executive proportions; different construction underneath. Royal II pairs silicone leather with genuine leather in a two-tone wrap - lighter inner surfaces against a darker outer shell, with backrest and armrests forming a continuous line - and builds its seat on a spring cushion with multi-layer foam. The springs and foam layers interact differently with weight and movement than foam alone, which makes it the model for buyers comparing seats by internal structure rather than by appearance. A three-position recline lock and an aluminum alloy base complete the configuration. Where Royal spends on head and back adjustment, Royal II spends on materials and seat construction - the clearest single difference between the two.









Step-up support: Royal Renee









The eight at a glance

Model Core buying reason Regular BFCM price Savings Aric Entry price, clean high-back, everyday adjustments $339 $299 $40 Clara Widest seat (22"), two-tone upholstery $369 $319 $50 Royal Slim Slimmest footprint, four-position recline lock $399 $369 $30 Alto One-piece silhouette, 21.65" seat, silicone leather $449 $399 $50 Royal Microfiber leather, adjustable headrest, four-position recline $449 $399 $50 Cruz Walnut veneer, cable-control, seat-depth adjustment $569 $489 $80 Royal II Silicone + genuine leather, spring cushion construction $569 $499 $70 Royal Renee Adjustable headrest and lumbar support, fullest proportions $749 $649 $100

Matching the list to a budget:

Controlling budget, complete basics - Aric, at $299.

Room to shift sitting positions - Clara, the 22-inch seat.

Wood study, precise fit - Cruz, with seat depth and button control.

Comparing seats by internal construction - Royal II, spring cushion with layered foam.

Lean, modern rooms - Royal Slim for the smallest footprint, Alto for a wider seat in the same visual register.

Support at head and lower back - Royal Renee. Royal covers the head end of that list with an adjustable headrest and four-position recline; the lumbar adjustment is what separates Renee.

Materials, colors, dimensions and adjustment configurations vary by model. Product details and event pricing are subject to the official Eureka Ergonomic product pages and event terms.

Event details and where to look

The Royal Series event pricing runs through the brand's 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday window, Nov. 1 to Dec. 6, 2026 : eight leather executive chairs from $299, with per-chair savings of up to $100. Orders of two or more items receive the Buy More, Save More tiered discount automatically at checkout, at up to 10% off.

Model details, finish options and full specifications are listed on the Royal Series collection page. Event terms and current pricing are available on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday event page.

About Eureka Ergonomic - MAKE LIFE BETTER

At Eureka Ergonomic, we believe furniture should fit the way people live.

Great furniture is about more than how it looks. It's about how it feels, how it functions, and how naturally it becomes part of everyday life. That's what guides our approach to design.

From the home office to the living room, dining room, and bedroom, we create furniture that brings together comfort, functionality, and distinctive design. Whether it's a desk that adapts to your workday or a sofa that brings people together, every piece is made with real life in mind.

With our in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, we bring ideas to life with close attention to materials, craftsmanship, and detail. We also extend our expertise beyond the home through Eureka Business, furnishing workplaces, hospitality environments, and commercial spaces.

Our name, Eureka, means "I found it." For us, it's that moment when a piece feels just right, a space comes together, and everyday life feels a little better.

That's what it means to MAKE LIFE BETTER.