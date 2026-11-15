MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanging a second monitor takes ten minutes. Rethinking the desk around it can eat an afternoon. Speakers crowd the second screen. Slide the keyboard over and there's no room left for a drawing tablet. If you work, edit, record, and game in the same room, the question that gets skipped is the simplest one: once everything is in place, how much space is actually left to work?









More Than 50,000 Desks Sold, With User Feedback Continuing to Grow

According to Eureka Ergonomic's aggregated sales data across multiple channels, the four Aero models have sold more than 50,000 units combined. Broken out by model, the 72-inch Aero Pro led all four in net unit sales for each full year from 2023 through 2025, and remained first in 2026 through the reporting date.

Website reviews tell a similar story. As of November 3, 2026, the four product pages displayed 627 reviews combined, including 535 five-star ratings-about 85.3%.

Media coverage adds context. IGN's standing desk guide lists the Aero Pro as "Best Standing Desk for Gaming,"

A Wing-Shaped Standing Desk That Puts Space Where It Matters

From Desktop Wings to Layered Equipment

The 72-inch Aero Pro's

In the accessory-equipped version, three repositionable shelves lift equipment off the main surface. Small devices fit under the monitor shelf, speakers take the sides, and the center stays clear for hands-on work. The result is three separate levels-viewing, working, storage-plus room to rearrange when the next piece of gear shows up.









An Adjustable Keyboard Tray for Changing Tasks

The keyboard tray slides in and out, adjusts in height and angle, and rotates a full 360 degrees. Set it where typing feels natural, then push it under the desktop when you switch to drawing, reviewing documents, or running a control surface.

That's the case for a desk built around creative work: keep the viewing gear where it is, and keep the most reachable area free for whatever you're doing right now. Editing, design, and music production each call for different tools-the workspace is supposed to move with them.

Sit-to-Stand Adjustment Moves the Setup Together

The 72-inch Aero Pro runs dual motors across an approximately 29.5–48-inch height range, with three memory presets, a rated 220-pound load capacity, and an obstacle-detection stop. In practice: finish an edit seated, stand up to record a voiceover, and the monitor, keyboard, and desktop controllers all rise together to a saved height.

Wiring deserves the same planning. The desktop moves; a floor-standing computer and wall outlets don't. Leave enough cable slack and the equipment layout survives every height change.

Cable Management and Storage Free Up the Main Surface

Cable trays, mobile-device holders, and headphone hooks give wires and daily accessories a fixed home, and lighting can set the mood for work or gaming. Small details-but they cut setup time and stop the mouse, drawing tablet, and paperwork from competing for the same square foot.

Aero comes in standing and fixed-height versions, in different sizes and accessory packages. Before ordering, check which shelves, tray, and accessories the specific model includes against how you actually work.

How Buyers and Creators Put the Design to Work

Buyer Feedback: Room to Work, Flexible Layouts

In site reviews, Connor Brooks, a music production student at Berklee Online, describes using the 72-inch Aero Pro for a home studio and singles out the ability to sit or stand for different tasks. A 63-inch Pro owner runs a custom-built PC and two work laptops for office work, podcasting, and gaming. Alongside Studio owners' comments on trays, cable routing, and spare surface, the recurring themes are space, flexible layouts, reachable equipment, and easy sit-to-stand changes on Pro models.

Creator Perspectives: Equipment Placement and Streaming

Long-Term Use: Keeping the Desk After a Move

A five-star Trustpilot review from 2025 offers a longer view. Glenn Savarese bought an Aero Pro on Amazon in 2021. Roughly four years later, rebuilding his setup after a move, he contacted the brand, bought a replacement desktop, and installed it himself to keep using the desk. It's one person's experience, but it points to a different measure of value: whether a part can be replaced and a familiar workstation stays in daily service.









Caption: Office, music production, and streaming setups shared by Aero users and creators.

Lasting Value Means Adapting as Work Changes

Most people know exactly how many screens they own the day they buy a desk. Predicting what they'll add two years later is harder. A remote-work office picks up a microphone. A photo-editing setup adds a laptop for client feedback. A gaming space turns into a streaming station.

Repositionable shelves, a retractable keyboard tray, and wings for peripherals leave room to adapt while keeping familiar monitor and tool positions wherever possible. A desk keeps earning its place two ways: it takes on new equipment, and it spares you the daily reshuffle of the old.

Choosing a Configuration for a Bedroom Office or Home Studio

Home Office and Design: Reserve Working Space First

The 63-inch Aero Pro suits anyone who wants sit-to-stand adjustment in a smaller footprint. Start by mapping a laptop, an external monitor, and the documents you keep on hand, then set the drawing tablet at its working angle. Check elbow room and mouse travel before anything else.

For the 72-inch model, measure the full outline. The desktop is listed at 72 × 23 inches, but the wings push the deepest point to nearly 30 inches. Add chair clearance and walking space when you size up the room.

Music Production and Video Editing: Plan for Permanent Equipment

Those extra nine inches on the 72-inch model are what separate speakers, control surfaces, and reference screens. Producers can hold monitoring positions while keeping frequently used controls within reach; editors can give the timeline the main screen and footage or previews the second display.

Measure speaker bases, controllers, and paperwork, not just monitors. The number that matters is how much space the whole setup needs, not how many screens it has.

Gaming and Streaming: Match Posture and Equipment Needs

When a computer desk doubles as a gaming desk after hours, think about how often you actually change posture. Aero Pro is built for alternating between sitting and standing. The fixed-height Aero Studio is built for seated users who want equipment to stay put.

Fixed-height options include the 72-inch Studio, plus black models in 63 and 72 inches. Streamers should reserve space for a chat screen, microphone, and mouse first, then check the specific version's tray, shelves, and cable management.









Choose Accessories Around the Most Crowded Part of the Setup









A Classic Desk Proves Its Value in Everyday Use

The day a desk arrives, its size is the thing you notice. Years later, different questions take over. Can you pull the controller closer mid-edit? Is the second screen easy to check during a stream? After the work laptop moves in, is there still room to spread out your notes?

As Aero moves from gaming setups into home studios, buyer and creator accounts make those questions concrete. Equipment changes. Tasks change. A workstation that can be rearranged-and kept in service-is what keeps the most reachable space free for the work in front of you.

Questions Buyers Ask Before Choosing an Aero Desk

Should I get the 72-inch or the 63-inch Aero Pro?



It depends on what has to sit on the desk. The 72-inch model's extra nine inches are what let speakers, a control surface, and reference screens sit apart from the main work area-the reason it leads the line in sales. The 63-inch suits a more compact footprint with sit-to-stand adjustment. Measure the full outline first: the wing-shaped top runs nearly 30 inches at its deepest point, despite the 72 × 23-inch listing.

Do I need the electric Pro, or is the fixed-height Studio enough?



It comes down to whether you change posture during the day. Pro models are for alternating between sitting and standing, with memory presets that return the whole setup to a saved height. The fixed-height Aero Studio keeps the same wing-shaped surface for seated creative work and gaming, with equipment staying where you put it.

Will a dual-monitor setup, speakers, and a drawing tablet actually fit?



On the 72-inch Aero Pro, the layout is designed for exactly that: main monitor ahead, speakers and reference screens on the wings, keyboard, mouse, tablet, or controller in the center. The accessory version adds three repositionable shelves, so small devices sit under the monitor shelf and the center stays clear.

What happens to my cables when the desk goes up?



The desktop moves; a floor-standing computer and wall outlets don't. Leave enough cable slack to cover the full height range, and use the cable trays, mobile-device holders, and headphone hooks to keep wires and accessories in fixed places.

I already own a desk. Can it keep up as my setup changes?



If the frame is sound, sometimes only part of the desk needs to change. One 2025 Trustpilot reviewer bought an Aero Pro in 2021, then bought a replacement desktop about four years later after a move and installed it himself. Repositionable shelves and a retractable tray serve the same purpose: adapt the surface without replacing the whole workstation.

Do I need to buy the accessories up front?



Not necessarily. Aero ships in different sizes and accessory packages, so check what the specific model includes-shelves, tray, cable management-against your setup before ordering. For gear causing a specific problem, such as monitor bases crowding a drawing area or a tower cutting into legroom, a monitor arm or rolling PC cart can be added when the need appears.