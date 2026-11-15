MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deck: Eureka Ergonomic's Buy More, Save More tiers run through December 6 - savings start at 2 items and reach 10% off on orders of 20 or more, with different models and categories counting toward the same total

Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka Ergonomic's 2026 Black Friday

For a buyer, the detail that matters isn't the percentage-it's how items are counted. Different models and categories of qualifying commercial office furniture

What follows is the order most purchases actually happen in: settle the layout, match furniture to teams, convert headcount into a list, then line the list up against the tiers.









Plan the Layout Before You Buy Anything

Layout decides how many desks you need and how wide they should be. Get it backwards and the list gets rebuilt.

Open plan. Workstations run in long rows. It needs visual consistency and repeatable purchasing: one standardized desk series, with individual differences handled by chair adjustment rather than by swapping desks.

Side-by-side. Two to four workstations share a walkway or a partition run. Desk width and cable routing have to match, or the wiring interferes once the desks line up. This layout puts the highest premium on dimensional consistency.

Zoned. The floor splits into blocks with different jobs-general work area, multi-screen zone, manager offices. Zoned floors are the easiest place to configure in tiers, and the easiest place to spend budget where it actually changes the working day.

A question that comes up early: in an open plan, does every workstation need identical furniture? No. The usual approach is uniform desks with tiered chairs-standardized desktops keep the floor orderly and maintenance simple, while chairs get configured by role. The visual order holds without putting the same chair under everyone.

Matching Commercial Office Furniture to Teams

The real difference between teams isn't which product is better. It's where the budget belongs. Most orders sort into four layers:

Baseline: covers most workstations, delivers everyday support and breathability, keeps unit cost down, and suits large uniform deployments.

Step-up: for roles with higher adjustment needs-what the extra spend buys is range in lumbar support and seat depth.

High-end: manager offices and customer-facing spaces, where material, structure, and presence are the point.

Special spec: configured to body size and weight rating, outside the standard rollout.

Admin, Sales, and Operations: The Baseline Layer

These teams sit in open or side-by-side workstations and spend the day on screen, so the priorities are support, breathability, and basic adjustment.

The Onyx Series Nico Mesh keeps the mesh approach and adds adjustable lumbar support and seat-depth adjustment for employees who need a more individual fit.

In practice, an 8-to-2 split works well: Onyx Series across most workstations, Nico Mesh reserved for roles with higher seating demands. One purchasing standard holds, and not everyone stops at the baseline.









Design, Engineering, Finance, and Project Management: Desk Space First

These roles run dual monitors, peripherals, and paper at the same time. What they lack isn't another chair-it's desktop and posture range.

The L-Shaped Standing Desk

Seating runs to Lark or Divio. Lark's 3D lumbar support adjusts front-to-back, up-and-down, and in angle, for people who fine-tune posture through the day. Divio uses an independent dual-backrest structure, with the upper and lower back responding separately-useful for long stretches of forward-leaning work where the back needs to follow.









Manager Offices and Private Work Areas: The High-End Layer

These spaces need comfort, but they also have to hold up against the surrounding room and under a visitor's eye.

Onyx Vera brings a leather-look finish with adjustable lumbar and 3D armrests, a fit for offices that receive guests regularly. Onyx Lira offers a second seating silhouette to match the room's style and the user's preference. Forma takes the executive route: an aluminum frame, adjustable headrest, and multi-angle recline for private offices where business image carries weight.

Do these chairs belong under every desk in the building? Usually not. Concentrating them in manager offices and private management areas frees budget for the baseline layer across the majority of workstations-which is the most direct value of buying in layers.









Special Requirements: Configure Separately

Some roles genuinely can't be solved with a standard chair, and a uniform standard becomes the constraint.

Hoss Big & Tall is built for larger users, with a thick breathable cushion and a reinforced base, rated to 500 lbs. Divio 's independent dual-backrest structure suits users who want dynamic back support.

Neither belongs on the uniform list. Add them as their own line items against actual headcount-one extra step in procurement, one fewer problem at the desk.









Buying Lists for 10, 20, and 30 Employees

What makes a list usable is that the numbers line up: headcount, workstations, desks, chairs, and the tier the order lands in. The three below assume one desk and one chair per person, with each desk and each chair counting as one item.

person team: 8 standard desks and 2 L-shaped standing desks-10 desks in all-plus 10 chairs: 8 Onyx Series and 2 Nico Mesh or Lark for the design or engineering roles. That's 20 items, straight into the 20+ tier at 10% off.

person team: 14 standard desks and 6 L-shaped standing desks, for 20 desks; 20 chairs, split as 12 Onyx Series or Onyx Lira across general workstations, 6 Nico Mesh / Divio / Lark for multi-device roles, and 2 Forma or Onyx Vera for management. Forty items, the same 10% off tier.

30-person team: 20 standard desks and 10 L-shaped standing desks, for 30 desks; 30 chairs, split as 18 Onyx Series, 9 Nico Mesh / Divio / Lark, and 3 Forma or Hoss Big & Tall. Sixty items, 10% off.

A fair question at this point: why does a 10-person team need 20 items? Because desks and chairs are counted separately-10 people with 10 desks and 10 chairs is already 20 items. That's also why all three lists reach the top tier: once desks and chairs are bought together, the 20-item threshold arrives at 10 people.

What about chairs only? The tier follows the order total. Ten chairs is 10 items and lands in the 10–19 tier at 8% off; twenty chairs reaches 20 items and 10% off. That's the practical argument for putting desks and chairs on the same order-same budget, one tier higher.

How Buy More, Save More Turns a Discount Into a Planning Tool

The rule itself is simple. Tiers follow the item count on the order:

2–4 items: an extra 4% off

5–9 items: an extra 6% off

10–19 items: an extra 8% off

20+ items: an extra 10% off

Qualifying items count across models and categories. Chairs, desks, and other eligible pieces all add to the same total, with no requirement to match models. The event runs through December 6, 2026.

Two questions come up in almost every bulk order.

The first: should you add items to reach the next tier? The test is whether the item was going to be bought anyway. If two more storage cabinets or spare chairs were already on the list, the step up is worth taking. If the additions exist only to clear a threshold, the extra discount usually doesn't cover the extra spend.

The second: does splitting shipments affect the count? Tiers are calculated per order, so anything that can be planned together is better placed on one order. Companies expanding in phases can equip current workstations first and rebuild the list against the new headcount at the next round.

For a business expanding a team, relocating, or refreshing workstations, the sequence is fixed: count the workstations, set models by role layer, then let the list find its tier. Starting from the discount and working backwards tends to produce a bigger order that fits worse.

CONTACT: Ryan H,...