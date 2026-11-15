MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deck: Eureka Ergonomic's event runs November 1 through December 6, with up to 40% off sitewide and an extra 4%–10% off through Buy More, Save More

Los Angeles, California,USA, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upgrading an office rarely means swapping out one desk or one chair. It means getting the furniture to match how the work actually happens. An executive office needs surface area and storage that hold up to a full day. A home workspace needs to be practical without looking like the office followed you home. And with multi-monitor setups and hybrid schedules now standard, buyers tend to compare the same three things first: how the desktop divides up, where the equipment goes, and whether the chair can carry a long day.

The 2026 Black Friday & Cyber Monday season is the natural window for that upgrade. Eureka Ergonomic's event runs November 1 through December 6, with up to 40% off participating items across executive desks, electric standing desks, office chairs, and other furniture categories-one of the broader Black Friday office furniture deals of the season.

Faced with a lineup that runs from Ark and Zen to Magma, Opal, Aurelia, Mathias, Serene, and Royal, the practical question is where to start. Broken down by workspace, the answer gets a lot clearer.









Executive Office Desks: Settle the Layout First, Then the Material

An executive desk is the most-used piece of furniture in the room. How much surface it offers, where everything goes, and how the body is built decide how the desk works every day. For anyone running several tasks at once with multiple devices on the surface, layout and configuration come first. For anyone more focused on how the room reads, material and silhouette matter just as much.

The usual sticking point: L-shaped or straight? If the desktop has to hold dual monitors, paperwork, and a printer at the same time, an L-shape splits the work into a primary zone and a support zone-screens on one side, files and equipment on the other, without rearranging everything each morning. In a narrow room, a straight desk with a side cabinet usually saves more space.

Ark Series: L-Shaped Layouts and Integrated Office Storage

Ark Series Price: US$639–$2,499

The Ark Series

For multi-monitor work and heavy multitasking, the series offers L-shaped desktops in different orientations that separate screens, documents, and equipment. Where storage and a clear desktop both matter, side cabinets, drawers, and device storage cut down on clutter. Select models add electric height adjustment, saved height presets, and anti-collision protection, so switching posture mid-day doesn't require readjusting anything.

Finishes run from dark wood veneer and metal accents to different leg structures and distinctive desktop shapes, covering both classic executive looks and modern office design. Whether the priority is surface area, storage, or the texture of traditional executive furniture, there's a configuration that fits.

Zen and Magma: Two High-End Executive Directions

Zen Series Price: US$4,599–$6,899

Magma Series Price: US$3,399–$3,699

Zen Pro and Magma Pro take high-end executive desks in two different directions. Zen Pro pairs a sintered stone top with an L-shaped layout and side cabinets-useful in an office where documents and devices pile up and the desktop still needs to stay clear. Surface and storage are designed as one piece here, not as a cabinet added later.

Magma Pro puts the emphasis on the desk itself. Marble and wood veneers meet a curved body, and the contrast between materials sets it apart from the rectangular executive desks that dominate the category. Dual drawers, concealed cable routing, built-in power and USB ports, and electric height adjustment keep the practical side intact. For buyers who want the desk to anchor the room without giving up daily function, this is the direction.









Opal and Aurelia: Furniture That Settles Into a Home Office

The first real obstacle in a home office usually isn't function-it's size and presence. Will this desk overwhelm the study? Will it sit comfortably with the floor, the walls, and the cabinets already there? Compared with a traditional executive desk, Opal and Aurelia move closer to residential furniture in silhouette, color, and detailing.

Opal Price: US $2,199,save $100

The Opal Executive Office Desk

Aurelia Price: US $1,199,save $100

The Aurelia Fluted Standing Desk









For multi-monitor professional setups, the Aero Pro Wing-Shaped Standing Desk uses a wing-shaped top with dual-motor height adjustment, device storage, and cable management to open up the desktop layout.

Executive Office Chairs: From Classic Furniture to Ergonomic Support

A chair decides how the day feels and how the room looks. Some buyers want the classic pairing of wood and leather; some care most about lumbar support and adjustability; some want the chair itself to have presence. Mathias, Serene, and Royal answer those three briefs.

Mathias Series: Bentwood, Walnut, and Leather

Mathias Series Price: US $299 – $1,424

The Mathias Series brings a mid-century sensibility to the executive chair, pairing a curved wood shell and walnut veneer with upholstery for a furniture quality that all-upholstered task chairs don't have. Here the chair is part of the room's design, not just a seat.

The Mathias Executive Office Chair

Within the series, Marcel and Mason use different back proportions to suit different rooms: Marcel's high back and wood side panels read as more formal and classic; Mason's low back and curved wood frame keep the profile light for modern spaces where furniture shouldn't dominate. Matteo takes a third route, pairing a wraparound back and generously padded seat with a matching ottoman for a study or lounge corner.









Serene and Royal: Two Takes on the Executive Chair

Serene Series Price: US $779 – $1,250

Royal Series Price: US$299–$649

Both series carry the composure of an executive chair, with different emphases. Serene leans on ergonomic support paired with material design: functional models emphasize multi-directional adjustment and lumbar support, while design-led models combine Napa leather, walnut, and accent materials. For anyone adjusting posture through the day and still caring about material detail, this is the series to start with.

Royal works from a fuller silhouette and a wider range of executive looks. Across models, back proportions, upholstery, colorways, and metal or wood detailing shift the character from classic and substantial to modern and refined. Buyers who prefer deep upholstery and a traditional executive profile-and want to choose design and color to match a specific office-have more room to move here.









Four Desk-and-Chair Pairings, Four Kinds of Workspace

Different ways of working call for different spaces, and furniture combinations have to serve both the design and the daily routine. These four pairings are a starting point for a Black Friday & Cyber Monday upgrade:

High-end executive office: Zen Pro / Ark Executive + Mathias - generous surface, integrated storage, and wood veneers build a composed, substantial executive setting for rooms that lean classic.

Design-led executive space: Magma Pro / Ark Pro + Serene - a distinctive desk silhouette and stone surfaces carry the visual weight, while Serene's leather upholstery and ergonomic support keep the working side intact.

Modern minimalist home office: Opal + Serene / Royal - clean desk lines and a soft palette, paired with chairs in different styles, let the furniture settle into a home rather than announce itself.

Flexible multi-task workspace: Ark X / Aero Pro + Royal / Royal Slim - adjustable surfaces, equipment management, and different back proportions handle multi-device work and constant switching.

Do the desk and chair have to come from the same series? No. When proportion, material, and tone line up, mixing often lands closer to how the room is actually used-a deeper wood desktop with a lighter low-back chair can give the space more depth than a matched set.

Planning the Upgrade: Measure First, Then Compare

Furniture features should match real use. On the desk side, compare surface dimensions, storage structure, height adjustment, and equipment management. On the chair side, work from daily habits: back construction, lumbar support, seat depth adjustment, and upholstery.

When desk and chair are upgraded together, measure three things before ordering: the actual dimensions of the room, the clearance under the desk (including at its highest setting), and the space the chair needs to roll back and turn. Those three numbers resolve most of the "looked right, didn't fit" problems before checkout.

For buyers ordering multiple pieces, drafting the list and the overall budget first makes it easier to compare the real value of different combinations-matched palettes and cross-category mixes often land further apart in both price and appearance than expected.

Eureka Ergonomic's 2026 Black Friday & Cyber Monday event is running now through December 6, with up to 40% off sitewide. Buy More, Save More adds a further discount on qualifying orders, and the savings scale with the item count:

2–4 items: an extra 4% off

5–9 items: an extra 6% off

10–19 items: an extra 8% off

20+ items: an extra 10% off

Do the tiers stack with event pricing? They do-the extra discount is calculated on top of the event price, and qualifying items of different models and categories count toward the same total, so mixing desks, chairs, and storage still reaches the higher tiers.Product details and full event terms are available at

CONTACT: Ryan Hu,...