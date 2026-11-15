DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConConAI, an AI-powered personal purchase advisor platform, has announced the next stage of its ecosystem development following the successful completion of its presale and the launch of its native $CON token on Uniswap v4 on November 6, 2026.

The announcement marks a new phase for the project as it works to connect AI-powered product discovery with a commercial partner network and blockchain-based utility. Its specialist AI advisors are already live on the web, while an initial version of its partner listings system is operational.

ConConAI aims to simplify how consumers discover and choose products and services. Instead of navigating large volumes of search results, users can describe their requirements and receive tailored recommendations from category-specific AI advisors. Each recommendation comes with an explanation, allowing users to understand why a particular option may suit their needs. The final purchasing decision always remains with the user.

Building a New Approach to AI-Powered Shopping

ConConAI is developing its platform around the idea of bringing personal purchase advice into the digital consumer experience.

The project plans to expand its specialist AI advisors across multiple categories, including travel, property, automobiles, entertainment, health, music, and general consumer products and services.

Alongside its consumer-facing platform, ConConAI is building a partner network that allows businesses to submit their products and services for consideration by its AI advisors.

The partner listings system is already running in its initial version, supported by a partner portal and a review process for submitted listings.

A key principle behind the proposed recommendation model is relevance. According to ConConAI, paying for a listing or placement will not automatically guarantee a higher recommendation position. The platform intends to prioritise how well a product or service matches the user's stated requirements.

$CON Token Goes Live Following Sold-Out Presale

The $CON token launched on Uniswap v4 on November 6, 2026, following the completion of its presale on November 4.

According to the project, $CON ranked as the number-one top gainer on CoinMarketCap during its first 24 hours of trading, generating early visibility following its market debut.

The token is designed to support commercial activity across the ConConAI ecosystem. Participating businesses and partners are expected to use $CON for listings, placements, and platform-related fees.

The project believes that growing adoption of its AI advisors and partner network could create additional utility for the token as the ecosystem develops.

Token Supply Reduction and Transparency Updates

ConConAI has also outlined its token supply reduction plans.

According to the project's transparency records, 40 million $CON tokens, representing 40% of the original 100 million supply, have already been burned. This leaves an effective supply of 60 million tokens.

Additionally, the project has announced plans to burn 150,000 $CON every month for ten months, beginning November 15, 2026.







Other reported token-related milestones include:



Liquidity locked through UNCX until November 2028.

A reported 100/100 TokenSniffer score.

Verification on DEX Screener.

Listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. A public wallet allocation of 10 million $CON reserved for potential exchange liquidity.



The project has also shared its community-led exchange roadmap. MEXC received almost 70% of the votes in the first public X poll, and discussions with the exchange are ongoing. Bitget and OKX have also reportedly approached the project, while Coinbase and Binance remain longer-term targets. No exchange listing agreements have been signed.

ConConAI Moves Into Its Next Development Phase

With its AI advisors live, the initial partner listings system operating, and $CON trading publicly, ConConAI is now focused on expanding the platform and developing its commercial network.

The project's longer-term objective is to build an AI-powered commerce ecosystem where consumers can make more informed purchasing decisions while businesses gain access to a recommendation-based discovery channel.

As development continues, the team plans to focus on expanding advisor categories, strengthening partner participation, and increasing the practical utility of $CON across the platform.

For ConConAI, the next stage will be defined by how effectively it turns its AI-powered purchase advisory concept into a functioning consumer and business ecosystem.

About ConConAI

ConConAI is developing an AI-powered personal purchase advisor platform designed to help consumers discover and choose products and services through personalised recommendations. Its ecosystem combines specialist AI advisors, a partner listings network, and the $CON utility token, which is intended to support commercial activity across the platform.

Official Links



Website:

$CON Token: /co

Exchange Roadmap: /ce

Development Tracker: /developmen

Transparency Records: /transparenc

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CONTACT: Media Contact Erac Mason PR Head...